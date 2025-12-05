ETV Bharat / state

On Om Birla's Birthday, Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Set National Record With 29K Blood Units Collected In A Single Day

Kota: On the 63rd birthday of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, a record 29,427 units of blood were collected in a single day across the Kota and Bundi parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan.

The massive drive, conducted at 204 simultaneous blood donation camps, has become the largest single-day blood donation campaign by a parliamentary constituency in not only Rajasthan but also the entire country.

As per sources, the drive has filled all the government and private blood banks in the Hadoti region, ensuring blood supply for months.

Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma said the campaign was the result of one and a half months of preparation, with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, members of several social organisations, and local citizens.