On Om Birla's Birthday, Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi Set National Record With 29K Blood Units Collected In A Single Day
Kota-Bundi set a national record by collecting 29,427 blood units in a single day across 204 camps, marking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s birthday.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Kota: On the 63rd birthday of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, a record 29,427 units of blood were collected in a single day across the Kota and Bundi parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan.
The massive drive, conducted at 204 simultaneous blood donation camps, has become the largest single-day blood donation campaign by a parliamentary constituency in not only Rajasthan but also the entire country.
As per sources, the drive has filled all the government and private blood banks in the Hadoti region, ensuring blood supply for months.
Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma said the campaign was the result of one and a half months of preparation, with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, members of several social organisations, and local citizens.
The largest collection was witnessed at Seemlya (Kota Rural), where 1,033 units were donated. In total, 164 camps were set up in Kota city, 20 in the Kota rural areas, and 21 in Bundi district. Despite organised time slots, long queues of donors were observed at many locations, as camps operated from 7 AM till 7 PM.
As many as 244 teams from 52 blood banks across 13 districts, including Tonk, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, and Jhalawar, participated in the campaign. Over 500 medical personnel worked throughout the day, assisted by nearly 2,000 BJP volunteers. Multiple teams were deployed at each camp to manage the large number of donors efficiently.
Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Rajesh Birla, President of the Red Cross Society of Rajasthan, Harikrishna Birla, Consumer Stores Chairman, Dr Amita Birla, wife of Om Birla, Manju Birla, Chairperson of Kota Women's Cooperative Bank, and former minister Ramgopal Bairwa. Local BJP leaders from Kota and Bundi also participated, helping coordinate the record-breaking blood donation drive successfully.
Also Read