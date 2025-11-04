ETV Bharat / state

On Last Day, Himanta, Rekha Give Final Push To BJP Campaign in Siwan

Addressing a rally in Siwan, Sarma said that Shahabuddin and his family have set a "Guinness World Record for murders in Raghunathpur." He said, "We must erase this stigma and it's not difficult."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta campaigned in Siwan. Sarma accused the RJD and the Shahabuddin family of "spreading terror" and urged people to vote for the BJP candidates in Siwan and Raghunathpur.

Siwan: Top leaders from all parties put in their best efforts on Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the assembly election in Bihar. Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states held rallies and road shows in Bihar to campaign for the NDA.

The Assam CM said that when the Ram Mandir movement initially began, people thought Lalu Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav were the ones who would build the Ram Mandir. However, this country has shown that if Lalu and Mulayam were in power in their states, then Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah are also at the helm in Centre, he added.

Osama Shahab, the 31-year-old son of former MP Shahabuddin, made his political debut in Bihar's Raghunathpur assembly segment on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, while JDU has fielded Vikash Kumar Singh from there.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also sought votes in support of the NDA candidates. Addressing the people of Siwan, she said that a government formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar will further accelerate Bihar's development. She said that, given the development they have witnessed, the people of Bihar definitely want the NDA government to return and accelerate development here.

Bihar health minister, Mangal Pandey, is contesting the assembly elections for the first time from the Siwan seat. He is facing the RJD candidate and incumbent MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Intekhab Ahmed is contesting from the Jan Suraj Party.

Voting will take place on November 6 for all eight assembly seats in Siwan. In the 2020 elections, the RJD won Siwan, Raghunathpur, and Barharia, while the CPI (ML) won Jiradei and Darauli (SAC) seats, and the Congress won Maharajganj. The BJP won Daraunda and Goriyakothi seats.