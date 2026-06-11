ETV Bharat / state

On Lalu Yadav’s 78th Birthday, Bihar Man Tattoos Body In Tribute To RJD Supremo

Muzaffarpur: On the 78th birthday of former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, a devoted fan in Muzaffarpur has shown his admiration with tattoos and steadfast loyalty.

Known as the “Hanuman of the Lalu family,” Ranjit Rajak (42) of the Chhoti Kalyani area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur says he is a ‘devotee’ of Lalu Yadav and regards him as his 'God.'

Rajak has become a well-known figure across Bihar as he attends almost every event and rally of Lalu and his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Ranjit Rajak showing the Tattoos (ETV Bharat)

A dry cleaner by profession, Rajak has tattoos of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi on his chest. He also sports tattoos of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on his back, Tej Pratap Yadav on his right arm, and the RJD’s election symbol, the lantern, on his left arm.

“God lives in the heart and truly exists, but if there is a living, breathing embodiment of God, it is the respected Lalu Prasad Yadav. I have shown this to the world through these tattoos of Lalu-ji, ‘Mother’ Rabri, Tejashwi-ji, Tej Pratap, and the lantern symbol,” Rajak says.