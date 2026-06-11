On Lalu Yadav’s 78th Birthday, Bihar Man Tattoos Body In Tribute To RJD Supremo
Ranjit Rajak has already become famous in Bihar as he attends every event and rally of Lalu Yadav and his party RJD, reports Vivek Kumar
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: On the 78th birthday of former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, a devoted fan in Muzaffarpur has shown his admiration with tattoos and steadfast loyalty.
Known as the “Hanuman of the Lalu family,” Ranjit Rajak (42) of the Chhoti Kalyani area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur says he is a ‘devotee’ of Lalu Yadav and regards him as his 'God.'
Rajak has become a well-known figure across Bihar as he attends almost every event and rally of Lalu and his party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
A dry cleaner by profession, Rajak has tattoos of Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi on his chest. He also sports tattoos of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on his back, Tej Pratap Yadav on his right arm, and the RJD’s election symbol, the lantern, on his left arm.
“God lives in the heart and truly exists, but if there is a living, breathing embodiment of God, it is the respected Lalu Prasad Yadav. I have shown this to the world through these tattoos of Lalu-ji, ‘Mother’ Rabri, Tejashwi-ji, Tej Pratap, and the lantern symbol,” Rajak says.
He says Lalu Yadav inspired him through his hard work to secure dignity for the Dalits, backward classes, and marginalized sections of society in Bihar.
“I see Lalu ji as the 'Ambedkar of Bihar.' If Lalu Yadav had not become the chief minister of Bihar, the condition of the backward sections of society would not be what it is today,” he adds.
According to Rajak, before Lalu’s rule, elite and influential people would make Dalits and poor citizens sit outside their homes. “But now they invite us inside with respect and offer us tea,” he says.
Rajak calls himself the ‘Hanuman’ of the Lalu family and sees Tejashwi and Tej Pratap as his ‘Ram and Lakshman.’ He regularly attends RJD events and makes every effort to be present at major party gatherings.
Hanuman is a celebrated deity in Hinduism, revered as a divine vanara and a devoted companion of Lord Rama.
Rajak revealed that getting tattoos all over his body cost around Rs 25,000 and took five days to complete. “This money pales in comparison to his devotion to Lalu Yadav,” he says.
He also expressed his views on the recent political and administrative actions taken against the Lalu-Rabri family, including the move to vacate Rabri’s residence and the downgrade the family’s security cover. “The real issues facing Bihar are unemployment, education, and inflation. Instead of engaging in vindictive actions against the Lalu family, the government should focus on issues of public interest,” Rajak says.
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