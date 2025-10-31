ETV Bharat / state

On Its 70th Foundation Day Historians Recall How Bhopal Beat Indore, Gwalior To Become MP Capital In 1956

Indore: Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th Foundation Day on November 1. The state was created on November 1, 1956. This year, the Foundation Day celebrations are being held on the theme of 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh' (Prosperous Madhya Pradesh). The main celebrations for Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day will be held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal from November 1 to 3, 2025.

The capital will be immersed in a drone show on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. A big visual presentation will be catered to the public, narrating the timeline of Madhya Pradesh's development.

The story of the formation of Madhya Pradesh, often called the heart of India, is quite interesting. It was formed by combining parts of Central India, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal. Although this region was previously known as Central India, Madhya Pradesh was granted full statehood on November 1, 1956, as part of the state reorganisation process.

Pandit Ravishankar Shukla became the state's first Chief Minister. At the time of its creation, several cities were competing to become the new capital of Madhya Pradesh, but what ultimately led Bhopal to be chosen as the capital of the new state?

In 1956, 14 new states were formed in the country. Madhya Pradesh was one of them. From 1950 to 1956, Central India had two capitals - Gwalior was the winter capital and Indore the summer capital. Besides, Rewa was the capital of Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal was the capital of Bhopal State. Madhya Pradesh was formed by merging these smaller states.

At the time of state reorganisation, four major cities of the state presented strong claims to become the capital. These included Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, and Jabalpur. Earlier, Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore served as the capital of Madhya Pradesh for six months each by rotation.

Indore and Gwalior were also once the capital of Madhya Pradesh. These cities alternated as the capital every six months from 1950 to 1956. However, when Indore and Gwalior princely states presented their claims to become the capital, Bhopal benefited from its central location in Madhya Pradesh and its direct connectivity to Delhi via the railway network.