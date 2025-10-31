On Its 70th Foundation Day Historians Recall How Bhopal Beat Indore, Gwalior To Become MP Capital In 1956
After stiff competition, Bhopal became the capital for its central location and direct rail connectivity to Delhi
Published : October 31, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Indore: Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th Foundation Day on November 1. The state was created on November 1, 1956. This year, the Foundation Day celebrations are being held on the theme of 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh' (Prosperous Madhya Pradesh). The main celebrations for Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day will be held at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal from November 1 to 3, 2025.
The capital will be immersed in a drone show on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. A big visual presentation will be catered to the public, narrating the timeline of Madhya Pradesh's development.
The story of the formation of Madhya Pradesh, often called the heart of India, is quite interesting. It was formed by combining parts of Central India, Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal. Although this region was previously known as Central India, Madhya Pradesh was granted full statehood on November 1, 1956, as part of the state reorganisation process.
Pandit Ravishankar Shukla became the state's first Chief Minister. At the time of its creation, several cities were competing to become the new capital of Madhya Pradesh, but what ultimately led Bhopal to be chosen as the capital of the new state?
In 1956, 14 new states were formed in the country. Madhya Pradesh was one of them. From 1950 to 1956, Central India had two capitals - Gwalior was the winter capital and Indore the summer capital. Besides, Rewa was the capital of Vindhya Pradesh, and Bhopal was the capital of Bhopal State. Madhya Pradesh was formed by merging these smaller states.
At the time of state reorganisation, four major cities of the state presented strong claims to become the capital. These included Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, and Jabalpur. Earlier, Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore served as the capital of Madhya Pradesh for six months each by rotation.
Indore and Gwalior were also once the capital of Madhya Pradesh. These cities alternated as the capital every six months from 1950 to 1956. However, when Indore and Gwalior princely states presented their claims to become the capital, Bhopal benefited from its central location in Madhya Pradesh and its direct connectivity to Delhi via the railway network.
Furthermore, residential facilities were more readily available in Bhopal compared to other cities. The close relationship between former President Shankar Dayal Sharma and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also tilted the balance in favour of Bhopal. Bhopal was also the choice for its geographical locational advantage.
Historian Chinmay Mishra explains, "Before November 1, 1956, Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1950, a legacy of the former British system. During that time, due to an agreement between Yashwant Rao Holkar II and Jiwaji Rao Scindia, Indore and Gwalior served as the capital of Madhya Pradesh for six months each in rotation."
"However, later, when the formation of new states began, the areas of Central India, along with Vindhya Pradesh and the Bhopal princely state, were merged into Madhya Pradesh. In addition to merging the Bhopal princely state into Madhya Pradesh and including Chhattisgarh and Vindhya, Bhopal benefited from its geographical location, being equidistant from Gwalior and other regions," added Mishra.
"Jabalpur and Indore got the High Court, while Gwalior became the headquarters of the Revenue Board," says Mishra.
Mishra explains Gwalior was the first name considered for the capital, but later Jabalpur and Indore were also suggested.
"However, Bhopal had more buildings available for accommodating employees, and the Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah, did not want to maintain ties with India. He was collaborating with the Nizam of Hyderabad to oppose India. Therefore, to prevent opposition from the Bhopal princely state, located in the heart of the country, and due to the mediation of former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the decision was made to make Bhopal the capital of Madhya Pradesh," Mishra claimed.
Historian Satyanarayan Sattan explained, "During the formation of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior had a stronger claim to becoming the capital because it had a railway network, which Indore lacked. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also had to make special efforts to overcome the resistance from the Bhopal and Hyderabad princely states, although both states eventually had to concede."