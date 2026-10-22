ETV Bharat / state

On Her Return To Kailash, Uma Stops For A Day At North Bengal's Bhandani In 'Ban-Durga' Form

Jalpaiguri: Durga Puja has concluded and it is time for Goddess Uma, also known as Parvati, to return to Kailash but in some places in north Bengal, the festivities continue.

On the day of Ekadashi, during her journey back, the Goddess resides in Bhandani, located in Maynaguri of Jalpaiguri district, in the form of ‘Ban-Durga’ and worshipped as ‘Goddess Bhandani’.

While a sense of melancholy prevails elsewhere due to the Goddess’s departure, the residents of Barnish village in Maynaguri, a village now known as ‘Bhandani’ due to the Goddess’s divine influence, are immersed in the joy of the deity's arrival.

The worship of the Goddess as ‘Ma Bhandani’ began several centuries ago at the house of a farmer named Ajit Mallick in the Barnish area, and has since evolved, now taking the form of a community puja. A dedicated puja committee oversees all the arrangements.

Dinesh Chandra Roy, vice president of the puja committee, explains, “Legend has it that as the Goddess was departing from her paternal home for Kailash following immersion, farmers of Barnish village requested her to stay in their village for one night. This marked the beginning of the tradition".

Roy said that the worship of the Goddess on Ekadashi was initiated with the hope that she would alleviate the hardships faced by the farmers and bring them happiness and prosperity. It is said that once the worship began, the hardships in Barnish village had vanished.

For several centuries, the Mallick family maintained the tradition across generations; however, with the passage of time, it has grown into a community event. Consequently, people now travel from far and wide to offer their prayers here. On the dawn of Ekadashi, thousands of devotees form long queues to seek the Goddess’s blessings.