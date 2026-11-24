On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi Gurdwara Starts 'Dialysis Langar' For Needy Patients
The initiative by the Gurdwara will provide relief to families for whom undergoing repeated dialysis is financially difficult, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Everyone is familiar with the tradition of 'langar' (community kitchen) at Gurdwaras, where those in need are provided with food, regardless of their background. The core essence of 'langar' is to ensure that no one goes hungry. But what happens when an individual is not only struggling with hunger but also battling a serious illness, without the means to afford medical treatment?
Seeking an answer to this, the Gurdwara Sahib in Delhi's Indirapuram has initiated a new chapter of service. On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a 'dialysis langar', a community-based dialysis service, was launched for the needy patients.
Under this initiative by 'Khalsa Help International,' five dialysis machines have been installed at the Gurdwara. Starting from November 24, the facility aims to provide dialysis to approximately 12 to 15 patients daily.
Notably, the service will be provided on a 'cost-to-cost' basis, meaning only the actual expenses incurred will be charged, with no commercial profit sought. This is expected to bring significant relief to families for whom the recurring cost of dialysis in private hospitals is a major financial burden.
A Ray Of Hope For Dialysis Patients
The dialysis machines have already arrived at the Gurdwara Sahib, and preparations for the launch are nearing completion. According to Gurpreet Singh 'Rammi,' the organizer at Khalsa Help International, the service will commence with five machines, capable of accommodating 12 to 15 patients per day.
Rammi said that as the number of patients and the demand for the service grow, the operating hours will be extended. Furthermore, if necessary, the machines will also be operated during the night, potentially allowing the facility to serve 20 to 25 patients daily, he added.
Rammi said that dialysis is a medical procedure that patients require repeatedly; many kidney patients must visit a hospital two to three times a week. Consequently, bearing the cost of treatment each time becomes a significant challenge for families. The facility being introduced at the Gurdwara could prove to be a great help to such patients, he said.
Humanity Before Religion
A notable aspect of this initiative is that it prioritizes a patient’s needs rather than their religious or communal identity. Rammi said that a Gurdwara is not limited to religious activities alone; it is also a center for serving humanity.
“Patients are never asked whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. Above all, they are human beings, and the core purpose of this service is to help them”.
He cited the examples of Chandni and Neha, who serve at the Gurudwara. According to him, Chandni has been volunteering here for over three years, while Neha is also involved in providing healthcare services. Although they come from different communities, they share a common goal: serving those in need.
Rammi noted that at a time when society often witnesses divisions based on religion and community, this initiative by the Gurdwara sends a powerful message of communal harmony and humanity.
Serving About 100 Patients Daily
The dialysis service at the Indirapuram Gurdwara is not the only medical initiative offered there. A variety of other healthcare services are already available to those in need. According to Khalsa Help International, approximately 30 doctors provide their services at the Gurudwara, offering care in fields such as general medicine, homeopathy, and gynecology.
Around 100 patients visit daily to access these healthcare services. Chandni, who works as a volunteer at the Gurdwara, said that she has been associated with the Gurdwara for the past nearly four years.
According to her, healthcare services are available from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Beyond routine illnesses, they also strive to assist those in need during accidents or other emergencies.
For Neha, working at the Gurdwara is more than just a job; it is a form of social service. She said that their seniors always emphasise the importance of helping those in need without any discrimination.
From ambulances to home-based oxygen support, the scope of their service is extensive. Khalsa Help International extends its reach beyond the Gurdwara premises, delivering aid directly to people's homes. It provides ambulances and hearses for those in need.
Furthermore, for patients requiring medical care or treatment at home, the organisation strives to supply essential equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has been providing a variety of services, and now, dialysis support is being added to this range of offerings. Notably, the existing healthcare services at the Gurudwara are already being utilised by people from diverse communities.
This new initiative launching on the occasion of the birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji could serve as a new ray of hope for patients for whom traveling to a hospital every week and covering the costs of dialysis is a significant challenge.
What Is Dialysis And Which Patients Require It?
Dialysis is a medical procedure in which blood is cleansed with the help of a machine. When the kidneys are no longer able to remove toxic waste products and excess water from the body, this function is performed through dialysis. It can also be described as an artificial method of replicating kidney function.
The 557th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism is being celebrated on November 24, 2026. Preparations for this are in full swing across all Gurdwaras in the Delhi-NCR region.
The Gurdwaras have been decorated with attractive flowers and strings of lights. On the occasion of Prakash Parv, programs featuring Gurbani, devotional hymns (bhajan-kirtan), and the singing of sacred verses (shabad) are being held in the Gurdwaras, starting from the early morning.
Additionally, the 'langar' (community kitchen) will remain open, where a large number of devotees will participate in the 'prasad' (sanctified food). Many Gurdwaras will also host religious assemblies (diwans), special 'kirtan' gatherings, and various 'seva' (selfless service) initiatives.
On this occasion, the 'sangat' (congregation) will reflect upon Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of love, equality, harmony, and service to humanity.
Read More: