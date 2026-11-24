ETV Bharat / state

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi Gurdwara Starts 'Dialysis Langar' For Needy Patients

New Delhi: Everyone is familiar with the tradition of 'langar' (community kitchen) at Gurdwaras, where those in need are provided with food, regardless of their background. The core essence of 'langar' is to ensure that no one goes hungry. But what happens when an individual is not only struggling with hunger but also battling a serious illness, without the means to afford medical treatment?

Seeking an answer to this, the Gurdwara Sahib in Delhi's Indirapuram has initiated a new chapter of service. On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary (Prakash Parv) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a 'dialysis langar', a community-based dialysis service, was launched for the needy patients.

Under this initiative by 'Khalsa Help International,' five dialysis machines have been installed at the Gurdwara. Starting from November 24, the facility aims to provide dialysis to approximately 12 to 15 patients daily.

Gurudwara Sahib starts 'Dialysis langar' for needy patients (ETV Bharat)

Notably, the service will be provided on a 'cost-to-cost' basis, meaning only the actual expenses incurred will be charged, with no commercial profit sought. This is expected to bring significant relief to families for whom the recurring cost of dialysis in private hospitals is a major financial burden.

A Ray Of Hope For Dialysis Patients

The dialysis machines have already arrived at the Gurdwara Sahib, and preparations for the launch are nearing completion. According to Gurpreet Singh 'Rammi,' the organizer at Khalsa Help International, the service will commence with five machines, capable of accommodating 12 to 15 patients per day.

Rammi said that as the number of patients and the demand for the service grow, the operating hours will be extended. Furthermore, if necessary, the machines will also be operated during the night, potentially allowing the facility to serve 20 to 25 patients daily, he added.

Rammi said that dialysis is a medical procedure that patients require repeatedly; many kidney patients must visit a hospital two to three times a week. Consequently, bearing the cost of treatment each time becomes a significant challenge for families. The facility being introduced at the Gurdwara could prove to be a great help to such patients, he said.

Humanity Before Religion

A notable aspect of this initiative is that it prioritizes a patient’s needs rather than their religious or communal identity. Rammi said that a Gurdwara is not limited to religious activities alone; it is also a center for serving humanity.

“Patients are never asked whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. Above all, they are human beings, and the core purpose of this service is to help them”.

He cited the examples of Chandni and Neha, who serve at the Gurudwara. According to him, Chandni has been volunteering here for over three years, while Neha is also involved in providing healthcare services. Although they come from different communities, they share a common goal: serving those in need.

Rammi noted that at a time when society often witnesses divisions based on religion and community, this initiative by the Gurdwara sends a powerful message of communal harmony and humanity.

Serving About 100 Patients Daily

The dialysis service at the Indirapuram Gurdwara is not the only medical initiative offered there. A variety of other healthcare services are already available to those in need. According to Khalsa Help International, approximately 30 doctors provide their services at the Gurudwara, offering care in fields such as general medicine, homeopathy, and gynecology.