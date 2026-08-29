On First Day Of Protest, Maratha Leader, Manoj Jarange Threatens Year Long Hunger Fast If Demands Are Not Met
On his eleventh hunger fast, Jarange said he has given sufficient time to the state government to give Marathas reservation.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Jalna: Manoj Jarange Patil, the crusader for Maratha reservation, has begun his protest fast against what he has accused the Maharashtra government of failing to implement the assurances it had given to him during his first fast, which was almost a year ago. These include giving caste certificates and caste validity documents.
Jarange had threatened this fast over a week ago, as he alleged the government has failed to give the caste certificates to those applicants whose family links to historical Kunbi records have been established and are still waiting for certificates and caste validity documents.
Fast begins
Jarange is fasting in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, and his hunger strike commenced at 10:00 AM. A large number of people from the Maratha community are expected to gather at the Antarwali in support of his demand, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the last time he was on a hunger fast at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
Jarange, in his first live press conference, said it is time for the Maharashtra government to take assertive action regarding Maratha reservation. "Now the government will be given no leeway; they have to take decisive steps to give reservation to us, Marathas," said Jarange.
Jarange said this is just the beginning of his fast. He said he is ready to go on a fast for an entire year.
"I am ready to give up my life for your fight, for your children. This government is dilly-dallying on giving us Marathas caste certificates. Now the time to expect this government to help is over. I am ready to sacrifice my life for this fight, but you all need to come together for your community's future," urged Jarange.
Jarange has demanded the caste scrutiny committee be completely disbanded. "Give every Kunbi their caste certificate. Those who have got these certificates, validate their Kunbi caste certificates," said Jarange.
He called on every Maratha to come forward to fight and not sit at home. "Those who have sacrificed their lives for this fight, give the youth of every such family a job right away; till then this andolan will go on," threatened Jarange.
Jarange said he could speak on the first day, because after he stops eating and drinking water, he may not have the strength.
"Whether I live to see the change or not, I am calling each Maratha to come forward and stand for your children. Their future is in your hands. Don't let the anger of this community increase; instead come together and fight for your rights. Don't sit at home, else you will be taken for a ride," cautioned Jarange.
"If our Maratha community is finished, then we will cease to exist. So come and fight for our rights. Now there is no going back," warned Jarange.
Before starting the fast, Jarange paid respects to the village deity. He informed the media, "I will pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before officially beginning my protest."
Jarange has previously staged protests for Maratha reservation on several occasions; the last one was nearly a year ago when Mumbai city was brought to a grinding halt. He has clarified this will be his final hunger strike and a decisive agitation. He said, "The government has to take a final decision regarding giving reservation to the Maratha community."
Kunbi status
In fact, after Jarange threatened to go on a hunger fast, the Maratha reservation sub-committee chairperson, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, had a meeting with Jarange and gave him the status of the record verification that has been conducted by the government till July 31. The sub-committee has traced Kunbi-related records of 58,90,145 applicants from across Maharashtra since the verification process began. The sub-committee has till now received 14,31,634 applications for Kunbi caste certificates since October 24, 2023, when the state government extended the certificate drive to the entire state.
The government has examined around 58 lakh historical records while implementing the process. These include records in which people have been identified as Kunbi, Maratha Kunbi or Kunbi Maratha.
Opposition not in favour
Opposition parties have criticised Jarange's move for calling this a hunger protest since the Other Backward Caste (OBCs) members have opposed the government's decision to include the Marathas in the reservation category, as the reservation quota is full. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar launched a scathing attack against Jarange.
"I pay no heed to Jarange; let him strip the government of its clothes, or let the government strip Jarange of his; it makes no difference to us. No one should touch our share, nor should they take away what belongs to the OBCs," Wadettiwar said.