ETV Bharat / state

On First Day Of Protest, Maratha Leader, Manoj Jarange Threatens Year Long Hunger Fast If Demands Are Not Met

On the first day of protest, Maratha leader, Mano Jarange has threatened to sit on a year long fast if demands are not met ( ETV Bharat )

Jalna: Manoj Jarange Patil, the crusader for Maratha reservation, has begun his protest fast against what he has accused the Maharashtra government of failing to implement the assurances it had given to him during his first fast, which was almost a year ago. These include giving caste certificates and caste validity documents.

Jarange had threatened this fast over a week ago, as he alleged the government has failed to give the caste certificates to those applicants whose family links to historical Kunbi records have been established and are still waiting for certificates and caste validity documents.

Fast begins

Jarange is fasting in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, and his hunger strike commenced at 10:00 AM. A large number of people from the Maratha community are expected to gather at the Antarwali in support of his demand, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured the last time he was on a hunger fast at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Jarange, in his first live press conference, said it is time for the Maharashtra government to take assertive action regarding Maratha reservation. "Now the government will be given no leeway; they have to take decisive steps to give reservation to us, Marathas," said Jarange.

Jarange said this is just the beginning of his fast. He said he is ready to go on a fast for an entire year.

"I am ready to give up my life for your fight, for your children. This government is dilly-dallying on giving us Marathas caste certificates. Now the time to expect this government to help is over. I am ready to sacrifice my life for this fight, but you all need to come together for your community's future," urged Jarange.

Jarange has demanded the caste scrutiny committee be completely disbanded. "Give every Kunbi their caste certificate. Those who have got these certificates, validate their Kunbi caste certificates," said Jarange.

He called on every Maratha to come forward to fight and not sit at home. "Those who have sacrificed their lives for this fight, give the youth of every such family a job right away; till then this andolan will go on," threatened Jarange.

Jarange said he could speak on the first day, because after he stops eating and drinking water, he may not have the strength.