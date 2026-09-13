ETV Bharat / state

On-Duty SSB Jawan From Bengal Shoots Himself Dead At Thakurganj Camp In Bihar

Kishanganj: An on-duty Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service resolver in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred between 12 to 3 am at the SSB 19th Battalion camp in Thakurganj under the jurisdiction of Jiyapokhar police station in Kishanganj while the jawan was on sentry duty. Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar has ordered an inquiry.

Following the gunshot, Deputy Commandant Vikas Kumar Pandey informed his senior officers about the incident. SSB DIG AK Singh arrived at the site along with SDPO-2 Manoj Kumar. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and the jawans present there were questioned.

Preliminary evidence points to suicide but a probe is on to determine the exact motive or underlying circumstances, police added.