On-Duty SSB Jawan From Bengal Shoots Himself Dead At Thakurganj Camp In Bihar
Jiyapokhar SHO Gautam Kumar says a romantic relationship is suspected to be the cause of death, reports Ashish Sinha.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Kishanganj: An on-duty Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan from West Bengal allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service resolver in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Saturday night, police said.
The incident occurred between 12 to 3 am at the SSB 19th Battalion camp in Thakurganj under the jurisdiction of Jiyapokhar police station in Kishanganj while the jawan was on sentry duty. Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar has ordered an inquiry.
Following the gunshot, Deputy Commandant Vikas Kumar Pandey informed his senior officers about the incident. SSB DIG AK Singh arrived at the site along with SDPO-2 Manoj Kumar. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and the jawans present there were questioned.
Preliminary evidence points to suicide but a probe is on to determine the exact motive or underlying circumstances, police added.
Jiyapokhar Station House Officer (SHO) Gautam Kumar said that investigation is underway. Police have seized a used cartridge casing from the service rifle that was recovered from the scene.
The SHO said that the deceased jawan has been identified as Chayan Mandal, son of Praful Mandal, a resident of Jagai Basan under the Digha Mohan Coastal police station in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.
"A romantic relationship is suspected to be the cause of death and a report is being prepared. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Kishanganj, for a post-mortem examination. The deceased's family has been informed via phone. Further action will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint," Kumar added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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