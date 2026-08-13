ETV Bharat / state

On-Duty Nurse Of Kolkata's NRS Hospital Found Dead In Washroom

Kolkata: A 30-year-old on-duty female nursing staff member of the state-run Nilratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of the High Dependency Unit (HDU), police said on Thursday.

Police said the victim was on night duty on Wednesday and went to the washroom around 10:30 pm. When she did not return after about seven minutes, her colleagues checked on her, but there was no response from inside. Later, the door of the washroom was broken open, and she was found lying unconscious. Doctors declared him dead upon examination.

Personnel from Entally Police Station and the homicide team of Kolkata police reached the spot for a preliminary investigation, which revealed no signs of injury on the victim's body. Neither was any note indicating the reason for her death recovered from the scene.

However, several medicines and syringes — typically administered for anaesthesia or pre-operative procedures — were found next to the body and needle marks were also found on her hand.

The bathroom has been sealed, and a women police contingent has been deployed to prevent outsiders from tampering with or destroying evidence. Investigators believe that the bathroom's door was locked from the inside.

Kunal Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (detective department), said an investigation has been launched into the incident, and all aspects are being examined.