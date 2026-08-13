On-Duty Nurse Of Kolkata's NRS Hospital Found Dead In Washroom
Preliminary investigation revealed no signs of injury on the victim's body. Several medicines and syringes, typically administered for anaesthesia/pre-operative procedures, were found at the scene.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Kolkata: A 30-year-old on-duty female nursing staff member of the state-run Nilratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of the High Dependency Unit (HDU), police said on Thursday.
Police said the victim was on night duty on Wednesday and went to the washroom around 10:30 pm. When she did not return after about seven minutes, her colleagues checked on her, but there was no response from inside. Later, the door of the washroom was broken open, and she was found lying unconscious. Doctors declared him dead upon examination.
Personnel from Entally Police Station and the homicide team of Kolkata police reached the spot for a preliminary investigation, which revealed no signs of injury on the victim's body. Neither was any note indicating the reason for her death recovered from the scene.
However, several medicines and syringes — typically administered for anaesthesia or pre-operative procedures — were found next to the body and needle marks were also found on her hand.
The bathroom has been sealed, and a women police contingent has been deployed to prevent outsiders from tampering with or destroying evidence. Investigators believe that the bathroom's door was locked from the inside.
Kunal Agarwal, additional commissioner of police (detective department), said an investigation has been launched into the incident, and all aspects are being examined.
"The post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday at a location requested by the victim's family. Forensic experts will visit the site. We have spoken with the family members," he added.
Preliminary investigations by Kolkata police revealed that the victim is from Purba Medinipur and she lived with her husband, a businessman, in Dum Dum. Her in-laws reside in Delhi.
Meanwhile, state health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee reached the hospital and spoke with the principal and medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) regarding the matter.
Hospital sources said the colleagues of the deceased nurse are being interrogated to determine if there had been any recent changes in her behaviour.
A list of individuals she spoke to on the night of the incident is being compiled. Additionally, the phone numbers of people she contacted are being recorded, and the process of verifying tower locations for her mobile phone is underway, police said.
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