On A Mission To 'Remove Symbols Of Slavery', Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani Renames Ajmer School
Renames Moiniya Islamia Government Higher Secondary School in his constituency as Government Higher Secondary School.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Ajmer: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and MLA from Ajmer North, Vasudev Devnani, has been actively involved in a campaign to rename buildings, especially since the BJP returned to power in the state in 2024. In his latest move, the Moiniya Islamia Government Higher Secondary School on Station Road in his constituency, has been renamed Government Higher Secondary School.
Sitaram Jat, the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, has issued orders in this regard, which have been sent to all relevant departments. Instructions have also been given for immediate compliance.
Devnani has gone on record stating that these renamings are in keeping with Sanatan culture, and an effort to "remove symbols of slavery". He has previously renamed several historical sites. For example, the historic Foy Sagar Lake was renamed Varun Sagar, while the RTDC's Hotel Khadim was renamed Hotel Ajaymeru.
Similarly, Devnani was instrumental in renaming the King Edward Memorial Rest House on Station Road as Maharishi Dayanand Vishrant Grih, the Christian Police Station as Kishanganj, the Ajmer elevated road as Ram Setu. This, at a time when the entire structure was closed following court orders in July 2025 due to "safety concerns" arising from "poor construction quality", just weeks after it was inaugurated.
In an earlier term, he had renamed Ajmer's sole fort, Akbar Fort, as Ajmer Fort and Museum, leading to controversy over threat letters sent to him.
Also Read:
- Digitisation Of Ancient Manuscripts Nears Completion At Rajasthan Oriental Research Institute
- Asia’s Largest Air Combat Drill ‘Vayu Shakti-2026’ In Rajasthan To Begin From February 24 Under Tight Security
- Seven-Year-Old Raped During A Wedding Procession In Rajasthan; Accused Absconding
- Six-Year-Old Killed As School Blackboard Collapses On Her In Rajasthan's Jalore