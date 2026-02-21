ETV Bharat / state

On A Mission To 'Remove Symbols Of Slavery', Rajasthan Speaker Vasudev Devnani Renames Ajmer School

Ajmer: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and MLA from Ajmer North, Vasudev Devnani, has been actively involved in a campaign to rename buildings, especially since the BJP returned to power in the state in 2024. In his latest move, the Moiniya Islamia Government Higher Secondary School on Station Road in his constituency, has been renamed Government Higher Secondary School.

Sitaram Jat, the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, has issued orders in this regard, which have been sent to all relevant departments. Instructions have also been given for immediate compliance.

Devnani has gone on record stating that these renamings are in keeping with Sanatan culture, and an effort to "remove symbols of slavery". He has previously renamed several historical sites. For example, the historic Foy Sagar Lake was renamed Varun Sagar, while the RTDC's Hotel Khadim was renamed Hotel Ajaymeru.