On 1993 Mumbai Blasts Anniversary, Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Receives Bomb Threat Email; City On High Alert

Mumbai: Thirty-three years after Mumbai city was shaken by a series of bomb blasts on this day, a bomb threat via email led to the evacuation of the Maharashtra state legislative Assembly (Vidhan Bhavan) here on Thursday morning, after which Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, began combing the premises.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai city had reeled as a series of 12 coordinated explosions ripped through the city in just over two hours, forever altering its sense of security.

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Receives Bomb Threat Email; City On High Alert (Special Arrangement)

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde said the threat was received on the CPA's (Central Parliamentary Association) mail at 6:57 AM on Thursday.

After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in South Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.