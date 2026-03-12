On 1993 Mumbai Blasts Anniversary, Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Receives Bomb Threat Email; City On High Alert
The morning session of the Assembly was expected to begin at 9.45 AM, while the Council was to begin at 10 AM.
Mumbai: Thirty-three years after Mumbai city was shaken by a series of bomb blasts on this day, a bomb threat via email led to the evacuation of the Maharashtra state legislative Assembly (Vidhan Bhavan) here on Thursday morning, after which Mumbai Police, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, began combing the premises.
On March 12, 1993, Mumbai city had reeled as a series of 12 coordinated explosions ripped through the city in just over two hours, forever altering its sense of security.
Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde said the threat was received on the CPA's (Central Parliamentary Association) mail at 6:57 AM on Thursday.
After being alerted about the threat to blow up the premises, security protocols were promptly initiated. Employees and other people were safely evacuated from the legislature complex building, located in South Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies conducted necessary checks.
The bomb detection teams were at the spot and the search was underway.
A large number of crowds spill over into the building since the budget session is currently underway. "A thorough investigation is being carried out. Our police and bomb squad are doing their job. This is a serious matter, since the bomb threat was received in the Assembly," said Shinde.
Police, meanwhile, are investigating email threats that have been sent to four other places apart from Vidhan Bhavan. The Bombay Stock Market, the Metro, the Bombay High Court, and the Reserve Bank.
Authorities have put Mumbai city on alert since these threats coincide with the 1993 Mumbai blasts anniversary.
