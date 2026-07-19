Omicron RF.5 Variant Responsible For COVID-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh: Govt
Health and Family Welfare department said the virus evolved into Omicron variant through genetic mutations over time, and RF.5 is a sub-variant of the lineage
Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday confirmed that the ‘Omicron RF.5’ variant is responsible for the recent COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The department said the virus evolved into the Omicron variant through genetic mutations over time, and RF.5 is a sub-variant of the lineage. Four samples from COVID-19 cases recorded in YSR Kadapa district were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Health officials received the test results confirming the presence of the ‘Omicron RF.5’ variant following genome sequencing analysis.
Health Minister reviews situation
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held a virtual meeting with senior officials to discuss the results received from Pune, the impact of the variant, and the current situation in the state.
DME Dr A Vishnuvardhan informed the Minister that the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified RF.5 as a standard variant. He stated that there is no evidence to suggest this virus causes severe complications. He noted while a high number of RF.5 cases have been reported in Singapore and certain Southeast Asian countries, there is no proof that it is more dangerous than other Omicron variants.
Dr Vishnuvardhan explained that infection with the virus presents symptoms such as sore throat, cough, fever, headache, runny or stuffy nose, and body aches. He advised public to remain vigilant but not to panic.
16 COVID cases in the state
The Department of Health and Medical Services announced that the number of COVID cases in the state had reached 16 by Saturday. Yadav stated special wards have been set up in teaching hospitals. He explained that the hospitals have been geared up to handle the current situation and added that the necessary kits and other facilities for detecting COVID cases are being provided.
Also Read
Andhra Pradesh Registers 12 COVID Cases, Four Deaths In Three Weeks