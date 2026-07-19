ETV Bharat / state

Omicron RF.5 Variant Responsible For COVID-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh: Govt

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday confirmed that the ‘Omicron RF.5’ variant is responsible for the recent COVID-19 cases reported in the state.

The department said the virus evolved into the Omicron variant through genetic mutations over time, and RF.5 is a sub-variant of the lineage. Four samples from COVID-19 cases recorded in YSR Kadapa district were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Health officials received the test results confirming the presence of the ‘Omicron RF.5’ variant following genome sequencing analysis.

Health Minister reviews situation

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav held a virtual meeting with senior officials to discuss the results received from Pune, the impact of the variant, and the current situation in the state.