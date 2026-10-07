Omar Pins Hopes On SC To Prevent Voter Deletions Ahead Of SIR In Jammu and Kashmir
Omar says that the purpose of the delimitation in J&K was to help the BJP which could be repeated in SIR.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Srinagar: With the Supreme Court questioning the modified Form 6 declaration in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hoped the top court's intervention in the case would not allow the deletion of voters from Jammu and Kashmir.
Stating that the nationwide SIR aims to “tamper with” the electoral process, Abdullah said the exercise would be attempted in the union territory to help the BJP.
"We have already been victims of this game. We have not forgotten the delimitation," he said after inaugurating an indoor gymnastics hall in Srinagar.
"The purpose of the delimitation (in J&K) was to help the BJP and the same thing will happen in SIR as well. But I hope and think the proceedings in the Supreme Court, particularly on Form 6, will make it difficult for them to exclude people from the electoral rolls here," Abdullah added.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had claimed that the Form 6 declaration for SIR of the electoral roll was upheld by the Supreme Court. The poll panel had said that for the non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 will be used.
However, the ECI withdrew the declaration form attached to Form 6 from all the states and Union Territories (UTs) where SIR has already been conducted. In states and UTs where the exercise is underway, however, it remains unchanged.
The declaration form was introduced during the SIR conducted in Bihar prior to Assembly polls in 2025. It sought details of a fresh voter’s parents or grandparents, and their “linkage to electoral rolls” from the previous SIR conducted in 2002-03.
Referring to news reports of disagreement within the commission over the changes, the Chief Minister said the government could have acted against them if it were “fabricated.”
"I have not seen any defamation suit against the paper. What the Indian Express has reported is right; the government would have taken action against them. At least there would have been defamation. But it was not done. So let's take it that what the Indian Express has written is right," said Abdullah over the BJP's allegation that the report was “fabricated.”
Replying to questions about his government's cabinet expansion, he said the decision would be made after consulting National Conference president Farooq Abdullah once he returns from the GST council meeting scheduled for Thursday in Delhi. The reshuffle is expected to include new faces in the government and also change the portfolios in the existing cabinet.
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