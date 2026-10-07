ETV Bharat / state

Omar Pins Hopes On SC To Prevent Voter Deletions Ahead Of SIR In Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: With the Supreme Court questioning the modified Form 6 declaration in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hoped the top court's intervention in the case would not allow the deletion of voters from Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that the nationwide SIR aims to “tamper with” the electoral process, Abdullah said the exercise would be attempted in the union territory to help the BJP. "We have already been victims of this game. We have not forgotten the delimitation," he said after inaugurating an indoor gymnastics hall in Srinagar. "The purpose of the delimitation (in J&K) was to help the BJP and the same thing will happen in SIR as well. But I hope and think the proceedings in the Supreme Court, particularly on Form 6, will make it difficult for them to exclude people from the electoral rolls here," Abdullah added. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had claimed that the Form 6 declaration for SIR of the electoral roll was upheld by the Supreme Court. The poll panel had said that for the non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 will be used.