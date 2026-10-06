Omar Dares BJP Govt To Bring Uniform Civil Code Bill In Parliament
Omar said that UCC should be debated in the parliament and the government should show courage to bring a bill in the parliament.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that the stir that has been witnessed over over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) against the Election Commission in New Delhi and voter deletions will continue.
Abdullah, however, also said the matter is being examined by the Supreme Court, which will deliver its decision on the petition filed against the EC.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that the INDIA Bloc meeting has charted out a programme against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise and voter deletions in several states.
He said that the MPs' march to the EC was also discussed and “this will go on”. Abdullah said that it is good that the media has also started questioning the EC compared to earlier months when there was limited attention paid to the issue when INDIA bloc leaders were speaking about it.
“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance and sought reply from the Government of India and Election Commission over the deletions from the voter list. We will wait for the court’s decision,” he said.
On the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country by the BJP-led government, Abdullah said that UCC should be debated in the parliament and dared the government to bring a bill in the parliament.
“UCC will not be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Nistish Kumar has also opposed UCC implementation in Bihar; other states have opposed it too. Only BJP-ruled states are implementing it,” he said.
“If they (BJP government) have the courage, they should bring a bill in the parliament. They don't have numbers in parliament. This is being implemented in BJP-ruled states. It should be debated in the parliament as per the democratic practice,” he said.
Abdullah's comments came in the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announcing that the UCC would come into effect in the state within the next six months. Gujarat assembly has also passed the UCC bill in March, which was given assent by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on September 17.
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