ETV Bharat / state

Omar Dares BJP Govt To Bring Uniform Civil Code Bill In Parliament

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said that the stir that has been witnessed over over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) against the Election Commission in New Delhi and voter deletions will continue.

Abdullah, however, also said the matter is being examined by the Supreme Court, which will deliver its decision on the petition filed against the EC.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that the INDIA Bloc meeting has charted out a programme against the Election Commission’s SIR exercise and voter deletions in several states.

He said that the MPs' march to the EC was also discussed and “this will go on”. Abdullah said that it is good that the media has also started questioning the EC compared to earlier months when there was limited attention paid to the issue when INDIA bloc leaders were speaking about it.

“The Supreme Court has taken cognisance and sought reply from the Government of India and Election Commission over the deletions from the voter list. We will wait for the court’s decision,” he said.