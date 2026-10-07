Not Easy To Win Elections: Omar Congratulates PM Modi For Completing 25 Years In Office
CM Omar said that it is not easy to win elections for 25 years first at the state level and then at the national level.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years in office.
Abdullah said that sustained electoral success for over 25 years was “not easy.” Speaking with reporters in Srinagar, CM Omar acknowledged PM Modi’s long political journey and said that he may have “ done something” to enable his continuous victory.
He remarked that maintaining a record of continuous electoral victory for 25 years both at the state and national level was not an easy feat.
Omar said that PM Modi may have done “ something” that people have repeatedly voted him to power.
"Winning elections while remaining in power for 25 years is not easy. Something may have been done that people repeatedly voted for him. It is not easy to win elections for 25 years, first at the state level and then at the national level.”
The Chief Minister congratulated PM Modi for being in office for such a long time. " I would like to congratulate him (PM) on behalf of my colleagues."
Omar has also hoped that the Supreme Court's intervention in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would not allow the deletion of voters from Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah has said that the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir UT was to help the BJP in the elections, but pinned hopes on the apex court to prevent voter deletions.
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