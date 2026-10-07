ETV Bharat / state

Not Easy To Win Elections: Omar Congratulates PM Modi For Completing 25 Years In Office

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of various sports projects at the Sports Council, in Srinagar on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years in office.

Abdullah said that sustained electoral success for over 25 years was “not easy.” Speaking with reporters in Srinagar, CM Omar acknowledged PM Modi’s long political journey and said that he may have “ done something” to enable his continuous victory. He remarked that maintaining a record of continuous electoral victory for 25 years both at the state and national level was not an easy feat. Omar said that PM Modi may have done “ something” that people have repeatedly voted him to power.