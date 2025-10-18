ETV Bharat / state

Omar Cites 'Broken' Ladakh Promise To Make Case For Jammu Kashmir's Statehood

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the BJP government reneged on its promise to Ladakh and wondered if a similar attempt was being made with Jammu and Kashmir on restoration of statehood.

Terming the recent Ladakh unrest unfortunate, Abdullah blamed the BJP for pushing the people to the wall by not following its promise on their demand.

"Ladakh was promised a sixth schedule. Now, they knew they could not give it; in either case, they should not have promised it. It is similar to our case," he said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar, his second in a week, marking the first anniversary of his government.

Bordering China and Pakistan, Ladakh witnessed unrest on September 24 after the 14-day hunger strike led by the climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, for statehood and six-schedule status spiralled into violent protests. Four locals were killed and Wangchuk was booked under the National Security Act and jailed outside the Union Territory.

"You promised statehood (to Jammu and Kashmir) but are not restoring it. Is it an attempt to push Jammu and Kashmir to the wall as well? They are not happy with the situation being peaceful here. They are not happy that the demand is made in a democratic and constitutional manner. The fact is that Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir were promised something significant. All we want is those promises to be kept," said the Chief Minister, who was flanked by ministers and senior party leaders.

This came on the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at "an appropriate time" and a "good resolution" of demands raised by people of the Union Territory of Ladakh while speaking at a media conclave in Patna.

According to Abdullah, as a Chief Minister, he is actively considering being a party to the statehood plea in the Supreme Court. The top court is hearing a batch of petitions on the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I don't think anyone understands the disadvantages of UT that I do as the Chief Minister. This is something actively being discussed and based on the legal opinion of lawyers, I will make myself part of the case," he said.