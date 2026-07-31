'Omar Abdullah, Wife Embracing Freedom': SC Informed; Grants Divorce
In 2024, Omar Abdullah had urged Supreme Court to invoke Article 142 to dissolve their marriage, saying he and Payal were living separately since 2009.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted divorce to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after it was informed that he had settled his dispute with his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, through mediation.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Omar Abdullah, informed the bench that all disputes between the parties had been amicably resolved. "Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. Lordships may grant divorce. All other matters will be withdrawn," submitted Sibal.
After hearing brief submissions by Sibal, the bench agreed to dispose of the appeal. “That's good. We will dispose it off on those terms,” observed the bench.
In July 2024, the National Conference leader told the Supreme Court that he and his estranged wife Payal had been living separately for the last 15 years and the marriage was dead. Omar had requested the apex court to invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage.
Omar and Payal Abdullah got married on September 1, 1994. They have been living separately since 2009.
Abdullah moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court decision that rejected his plea seeking divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty.
In December 2023, the Delhi High Court junked Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce saying there was no merit in his appeal. In 2016, a family court declined to grant a decree of divorce to Abdullah, stating that the allegations of cruelty against Payal Abdullah were vague, and also noting that he could not prove claims of "cruelty" or "desertion".
The high court had upheld the family court’s order. Omar and Payal Abdullah share the custody of their two sons.
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