ETV Bharat / state

'Omar Abdullah, Wife Embracing Freedom': SC Informed; Grants Divorce

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted divorce to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after it was informed that he had settled his dispute with his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, through mediation.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Omar Abdullah, informed the bench that all disputes between the parties had been amicably resolved. "Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. Lordships may grant divorce. All other matters will be withdrawn," submitted Sibal.

After hearing brief submissions by Sibal, the bench agreed to dispose of the appeal. “That's good. We will dispose it off on those terms,” observed the bench.

In July 2024, the National Conference leader told the Supreme Court that he and his estranged wife Payal had been living separately for the last 15 years and the marriage was dead. Omar had requested the apex court to invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve the marriage.