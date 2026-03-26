ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Warns Of Petrol Pump Shutdown As Iran War Triggers Panic Buying In Kashmir

People resort to panic buying of fuel at a fuel station amid Iran war, in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Long queues of vehicle owners were seen at petrol stations in Kashmir on Thursday even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration reassured the public about sufficient fuel stocks and their replenishment amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The panic buying was seen across the fuel stations, particularly for petrol and diesel amid the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran. People queued their cars and motorbikes at the stations while many others were seen filling containers, seemingly for domestic consumption. The panic buying was triggered by rumours of fuel rationing, and long queues were seen in many towns for refilling LPG cylinders. People resort to panic buying of fuel at a fuel station amid Iran war, in Srinagar (ETV Bharat) These queues appeared despite Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, stating that the supply of LPG and fuel is being regularly monitored and sufficiency is ensured. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo also said that adequate fuel stock is available in the district. He advised people not to indulge in panic buying. The authorities urged people against spreading rumours and warned of legal action. “We have suitably available stocks of fuel and other essential commodities. Strict action will be taken against hoarders,” Labroo warned. Similar assurances and warnings have been issued by other district administrators in the Valley.