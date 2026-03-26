Omar Abdullah Warns Of Petrol Pump Shutdown As Iran War Triggers Panic Buying In Kashmir
Long queues of vehicle owners are thronging fuel stations in Kashmir amid rumours about fuel rationing due to the ongoing Iran war.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Long queues of vehicle owners were seen at petrol stations in Kashmir on Thursday even as the Jammu and Kashmir administration reassured the public about sufficient fuel stocks and their replenishment amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The panic buying was seen across the fuel stations, particularly for petrol and diesel amid the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran. People queued their cars and motorbikes at the stations while many others were seen filling containers, seemingly for domestic consumption. The panic buying was triggered by rumours of fuel rationing, and long queues were seen in many towns for refilling LPG cylinders.
These queues appeared despite Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, stating that the supply of LPG and fuel is being regularly monitored and sufficiency is ensured. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo also said that adequate fuel stock is available in the district. He advised people not to indulge in panic buying.
The authorities urged people against spreading rumours and warned of legal action. “We have suitably available stocks of fuel and other essential commodities. Strict action will be taken against hoarders,” Labroo warned. Similar assurances and warnings have been issued by other district administrators in the Valley.
Amid panic buying of fuel, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged people to stop camping outside petrol pumps and warned that his government will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days.
"It's regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes the rumours. In a review meeting the other day, it was duly decided that there is currently no shortage of anything—be it diesel, petrol, or LPG cylinders—and even after a couple of days, the situation hasn't changed,” he told reporters on Thursday.
#WATCH | Jammu: On being asked about long queues seen at the fuel stations, J&K CM Omar Abdullah says, " ... my earnest request is that you stop camping outside petrol pumps otherwise i will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days..."— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026
he says, "it's regrettable that when… pic.twitter.com/ByAMJzH2Ft
The Chief Minister rubbished rumours about fuel rationing. “Nowhere has there been any directive to reduce usage. I appeal to those people who are lining up based on social media rumours: please don't do that,” he said.
The petroleum dealers also chipped in with the administration to assuage the panic or rumours. Mushtaq Ahmad Kanue, a petroleum dealer in Kashmir, said that dealers have enough stock of petrol and diesel available for a week and fuel supply from outside is also smooth.
He said that all petrol pumps stock for seven days. “In addition to that the Srinagar depot has a stock for 15 days,” Kanue said, urging the people not to panic and fall prey to fake videos and rumours.
He said on the directions of the administration, the petrol pump dealers have stopped giving fuel in cans and containers. However, this measure could impact the orchardists and other factories that require fuel to run their machines like spray-motors and generators. Kanue said that this issue will be discussed with the administration so that they allow people to collect fuel in containers.
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