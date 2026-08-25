ETV Bharat / state

Transfers, DPCs And Filling Up Of Vacancies To Be Given Priority: Omar Abdullah To Jammu Kashmir Teachers

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday has assured teachers that the Jammu and Kashmir government will address their service grievances related to transfers, promotions and filling up of vacancies.

Abdullah has also said that government will work to improve the infrastructure of schools in the Union Territory.

Addressing an educational conference organised by the JK Teachers Forum at the Sher Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday, Abdullah said that transfers, Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), vacancies and other administrative matters "will be considered with urgency and fairness."

Acknowledging the infrastructure gaps in many schools especially in rural areas and institutions operating from rented or temporary premises, Abdullah said the government was working to modernise facilities including through smart classroom initiatives.

Regarding the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Abdullah said that the government will pursue the matter in accordance with the "current legal position" while keeping in mind the period up to August 2028 as reflected in the relevant judicial observations.