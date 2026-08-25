Transfers, DPCs And Filling Up Of Vacancies To Be Given Priority: Omar Abdullah To Jammu Kashmir Teachers
CM Abdullah said that transfers and filling of vacancies will be considered on priority, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday has assured teachers that the Jammu and Kashmir government will address their service grievances related to transfers, promotions and filling up of vacancies.
Abdullah has also said that government will work to improve the infrastructure of schools in the Union Territory.
Addressing an educational conference organised by the JK Teachers Forum at the Sher Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday, Abdullah said that transfers, Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs), vacancies and other administrative matters "will be considered with urgency and fairness."
Acknowledging the infrastructure gaps in many schools especially in rural areas and institutions operating from rented or temporary premises, Abdullah said the government was working to modernise facilities including through smart classroom initiatives.
Regarding the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Abdullah said that the government will pursue the matter in accordance with the "current legal position" while keeping in mind the period up to August 2028 as reflected in the relevant judicial observations.
The Chief Minister also highlighted the new challenges facing teachers including maintaining "student attention amid the widespread use of smartphones and social media" and addressing the emerging role of artificial intelligence in education and assessment.
He said that the responsibility of providing a better future to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir lies not only with the teachers but also parents and the administration.
Abdullah also expressed concern that students who are admitted to government schools mainly for board exams have to attend private coaching centers. He stressed the need for institutional reforms to improve classroom attendance and to "ensure meaningful engagement with schools."
The Chief Minister thanked the JK Teachers Forum for organising the conference and said that the government will continue to work with teachers and other stakeholders to strengthen the education system and improve learning opportunities for students.
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