Omar Abdullah Snubs Own MLAs; Rules Out Creation Of New Administrative Units In Jammu Kashmir

Published : February 7, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday snubbed his own ruling NC legislators as he ruled out creation of new administrative units in the union territory saying that the ones created by the government 16 years ago were still not fully operational.
Omar was replying to a question by his party National Conference MLA Salman Sagar in the ongoing Budget session of the Legislative Assembly in Jammu. Sagar was demanding creation of new tehsils in his constituency saying the areas had to cater to a huge population.
"I would like to make it clear that no new administrative units will be created anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir as new units created earlier are yet to be made fully operationalised," CM Omar Abdullah said in reply to Sagar.
Other NC MLAs Tanvir Sadiq and Abdul Majeed Larmi also raised the issue over creation of new administrative units in their respective constituencies as well even as few more MLAs also demanded time to speak on the issue.
The CM intervened and made it clear that he has been receiving recommendations from MLAs to create new units but his priority is to make the existing units operationalised.
"Time and again I get complaints that new units created earlier are yet to be made fully operational, buildings are not there and have to provide full staff strength, which is our priority and hence no new administrative units will be created," he added.
In 2013, in the run-up to the 2014 assembly polls which Omar Abdullah's NC lost, the incumbent CM had created administrative units like Tehsils and Niabats across Jammu and Kashmir.
