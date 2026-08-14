ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Defends Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty, Says Treaty 'Unfavourable' To Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was not favourable to Jammu and Kashmir and that its suspension will offer opportunities to the Union Territory to fully utilise its water resources. Abdullah said that the treaty had imposed restrictions on the UT to utilise water resources.

Speaking to reporters, the CM, while highlighting the impact of IWT on Jammu and Kashmir, said that the region had borne the costs of restrictions imposed under the agreement for decades.

"This is our blood that has been sucked. These are our rivers. We had the first right to this," he said. Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir had not been able to fully utilise its water resources because of limits imposed by the treaty. "Pakistanis say that they are very sympathetic to Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears," he said.

Abdullah said that restrictions had prevented the region from undertaking several projects related to hydropower generation, navigation and overall usage of water. "We could not get drinking water from Chenab. We could not make a dam on Tulbul and use it for navigation. We could not make a big dam on any of our rivers," Abdullah said.

He also said that the campaign for restoration of statehood would continue until the Centre fulfils its commitment to restore its status.

Describing the recent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as the beginning of a larger movement, Abdullah indicated that more programmes could follow in the coming months.