Omar Abdullah Defends Suspension Of Indus Water Treaty, Says Treaty 'Unfavourable' To Jammu Kashmir
Omar Abdullah also said the campaign for restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir to continue, reports Javaid Dar.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was not favourable to Jammu and Kashmir and that its suspension will offer opportunities to the Union Territory to fully utilise its water resources. Abdullah said that the treaty had imposed restrictions on the UT to utilise water resources.
Speaking to reporters, the CM, while highlighting the impact of IWT on Jammu and Kashmir, said that the region had borne the costs of restrictions imposed under the agreement for decades.
"This is our blood that has been sucked. These are our rivers. We had the first right to this," he said. Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir had not been able to fully utilise its water resources because of limits imposed by the treaty. "Pakistanis say that they are very sympathetic to Kashmiris. But when it comes to water, their sympathy disappears," he said.
Abdullah said that restrictions had prevented the region from undertaking several projects related to hydropower generation, navigation and overall usage of water. "We could not get drinking water from Chenab. We could not make a dam on Tulbul and use it for navigation. We could not make a big dam on any of our rivers," Abdullah said.
He also said that the campaign for restoration of statehood would continue until the Centre fulfils its commitment to restore its status.
Describing the recent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as the beginning of a larger movement, Abdullah indicated that more programmes could follow in the coming months.
"This is not the end. This is just the start," Abdullah said. Asked about reports that his party was considering a long march on the issue, Abdullah said several options were under discussion and that a final decision would be taken after internal consultations. "There are many options. Now, apparently, I hear my party is planning a long march. That's a good thing. It's not a wrong thing," he said.
The Chief Minister said the demand for statehood be raised in view of the commitment made by the Centre, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The country needs to remember what we were promised. And it wasn't a normal promise. It was a promise made by PM Modi," Abdullah said. He questioned why the assurance had not "yet translated into action."
"Why hasn't this super promise been fulfilled yet? We are not getting an answer to this," he said. Abdullah said he had no intention of letting the issue fade from public discourse and would continue pressing for restoration of statehood. "We will keep discussing this topic again and again. Neither will I remain silent on this topic. We will keep talking," he said.
His remarks come at a time when political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vigorously demanded the restoration of statehood, arguing that democratic process in the Union Territory remains incomplete without it. The Centre has repeatedly stated that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, though no timeline has been announced.
Abdullah also condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, stating violence had no place in a democratic society. "There is no need for such things in a democracy. If you are angry with someone, you can express your anger in an election. Attacking someone is very dangerous for democracy," he said. Questioning the security arrangements provided to the Akali leader, Abdullah said, "But where is the Z-plus?" Badal was attacked by a Nihang Sikh at a Gurudwara in Maharashtra's Nanded.
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