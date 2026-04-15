'Not Merely Stone and Steel' : Omar Abdullah Rededicates Renovated JAK LI War Memorial On 78th Raising Day
The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry remains the only regiment in the Indian Army to have begun its journey as a volunteer force.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Calling the renovated War Memorial "not merely stone and steel," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday rededicated the monument at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regimental Centre on the regiment’s 78th Raising Day.
"The solemn ceremony paid tribute to the regiment's long and distinguished history, which began in the turbulent days following Partition when volunteers from different faiths and ethnic communities came together to defend the region against the Pakistani invasion," Indian Army said in a statement issued by Public Relations Officer (Defence) based in Srinagar.
The statement further said that the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry remains the only regiment in the Indian Army to have begun its journey as a volunteer force.
The renovated memorial stands as a symbol of the regiment’s sacrifice and service to the nation. It bears the names of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and honors generations of troops who served under the regimental motto, 'Balidanam Vir Lakshanam' or Sacrifice is the virtue of the brave, the statement said.
Addressing the gathering, Abdullah paid homage to the fallen soldiers and spoke of the deep bond between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the regiment.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment embodies the spirit of resilience and patriotism that defines our people. This War Memorial is not merely stone and steel; it is a testament to the sacrifices made by brave soldiers of the Regiment. On the auspicious 78th Raising Day, we renew our commitment to JAK LI Regiment and our Armed Forces, preserving the legacy of their bravery," he said.
The regiment is among the Army’s most decorated infantry formations, with honors that include one Param Vir Chakra, three Ashok Chakras, 10 Maha Vir Chakras and 34 Vir Chakras, besides several other gallantry awards, the statement said.
It has earned battle honors in major conflicts, including the 1971 and 1999 wars, and has built a reputation for operational excellence in difficult terrain and counterinsurgency operations.
The ceremony was attended by Farooq Abdullah, senior Army commanders, including Lt. Gen. Manish Erry, Colonel of the JAK LI Regiment, and other dignitaries, the statement said.
A wreath-laying ceremony and a guard of honor were also held at the memorial, lending a solemn tone to the occasion and underscoring the regiment’s enduring legacy of valor and sacrifice, the release added.
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