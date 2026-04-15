ETV Bharat / state

'Not Merely Stone and Steel' : Omar Abdullah Rededicates Renovated JAK LI War Memorial On 78th Raising Day

Srinagar: Calling the renovated War Memorial "not merely stone and steel," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday rededicated the monument at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Regimental Centre on the regiment’s 78th Raising Day.

"The solemn ceremony paid tribute to the regiment's long and distinguished history, which began in the turbulent days following Partition when volunteers from different faiths and ethnic communities came together to defend the region against the Pakistani invasion," Indian Army said in a statement issued by Public Relations Officer (Defence) based in Srinagar.

The statement further said that the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry remains the only regiment in the Indian Army to have begun its journey as a volunteer force.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the renovated JAK L1 War Memorial after he rededicated it on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

The renovated memorial stands as a symbol of the regiment’s sacrifice and service to the nation. It bears the names of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty and honors generations of troops who served under the regimental motto, 'Balidanam Vir Lakshanam' or Sacrifice is the virtue of the brave, the statement said.