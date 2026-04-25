ETV Bharat / state

‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram Politics Continues’: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Downplays Impact Of AAP-BJP Defections

Referring to data from West Bengal, he said that in about 70 constituencies, the number of voters removed exceeded the BJP’s margin of defeat in the previous election.

Abdullah also accused the BJP of highlighting overall percentages while ignoring those allegedly left out of the electoral rolls. He expressed concern over what he described as manipulation of voter lists.

“The number of voters in West Bengal has actually come down. When fewer people are on the rolls, the percentage naturally goes up. Presenting it as higher participation is misleading,” he told the reporters here during the J&K government’s outreach programme.

On the recent voting trends in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Abdullah questioned the narrative around high polling percentages. He said the figures were being projected as a sign of increased voter participation without proper analysis.

Bengaluru: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday addressed a range of national and international issues, raising concerns over electoral practices, political developments and global conflicts while interacting with the media.

“This raises serious questions about whether voter deletion is being used as a tool before elections,” he said. He also voiced disappointment that the matter would be heard in court only after the elections. “It is unjust to remove names of people who have served the country. Their patriotism is not in question, but their right to vote is being denied,” Abdullah added.

On the issue of impeachment proceedings against an election commissioner, the J&K ruling party vice president noted that 73 Members of Parliament had signed a motion. “Such a move is unprecedented. The Commission should reflect on why so many MPs have raised concerns. There must be some shortcomings that need correction,” he said.

Commenting on recent defections of Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, Abdullah described it as part of a recurring political pattern. “This ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ cycle is not new. Governments have fallen before due to such actions,” he said, recalling the fall of his father’s government in 1984. He added that such defections may have limited impact on the ground, as many of those switching sides do not have an independent voter base.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah in Bengaluru, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Addressing the political exchange between Rahul Gandhi and RSS leaders, Abdullah said such accusations were common during elections. “This is their dispute. It is natural that Rahul Gandhi will not praise the RSS, and the RSS will oppose him,” he said.

On international developments, Abdullah called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Questioning the basis of the war, he said it had led to global instability, rising oil prices and shortages of essential goods.

“There is no clear justification for this conflict. Iran has suffered losses and should be compensated,” he said, adding that meaningful dialogue was needed to restore peace.