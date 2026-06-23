ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah-Led NC Govt In Jammu Kashmir Distributed 25,000 Jobs Among Relatives And Workers, Alleges PDP

Srinagar: Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday demanded a probe into what is called “distribution” of government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir by the National Conference led government through outsourcing.

PDP Youth leader Zuhaib Mir alleged that the National Conference government has distributed 25000 jobs to relatives and workers in the last 25 months of their rule.

“These jobs were given without any advertisement and notification. The eligibility criteria for these jobs is one should have been either a relative of a NC leader, his workers or bribe. Youth are unemployed but they don't have any information about these jobs. If we remain silent, the government will distribute 75000 jobs in its remaining three years, and then claim it has fulfilled the promise of 1 lakh jobs,” he said.

PDP leaders protest against Omar Abdullah led NC government over alleged nepotism in jobs, in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Mir and other PDP leaders also staged a protest in Srinagar in which they chanted slogans against the government.

The Opposition demanded a probe into the outsourcing of these jobs. “We are requesting investigating agencies to conduct a proper probe into this because this is an outsourcing scandal which the government has perpetrated on the youth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. There was no advertisement, it was done through the backdoor,” he said.