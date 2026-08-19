Omar Abdullah Takes Srinagar City’s Pulse With Ministers And Officers
Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah conducted an early morning tour of Srinagar to inspect key healthcare and infrastructure projects aimed at improving urban mobility.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Srinagar: At 6:15 a.m., while Srinagar was still waking up and roads were wide open, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah embarked on a first-of-its-kind tour, winding through the interiors of Downtown to the expanding outskirts of the city.
Along Chunt Kul, Dal Lake’s water outflow channel, Abdullah made the first halt at Barbarshah, where officials carried out their duties in the usual manner. They had laid a carpet on the side of the road and erected a stand upon it displaying the development plan. Standing on the carpet, they explained the project to the Chief Minister.
The 130-metre bridge over Chunt Kul has been pending since 2010. The bridge, constructed for Rs 32.50 crore, would allow shorter access from the commercial hub city centre to downtown Srinagar.
“In 2010, you sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for constructing an alternate footbridge at this site until the new bridge is completed. But unfortunately, the project was not taken up. People are facing problems. Students leave home an hour before their schedule to cross the bridge as it remains clogged with traffic due to the narrow span,” the concerned MLA Shameema Firdous told Abdullah. The bridge connects the city’s key arterial MA Road, which houses schools and two prominent government degree colleges.
Responding to the legislator’s concern, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who holds the Roads and Buildings portfolio, instructed officials to ensure smooth funding for the project.
But before leaving, the Chief Minister quietly glanced at Chunt Kul. The water body once decked with houseboats is now gasping for life as pollution and weeds have heavily engulfed it and turned it into a cesspool.
Once the briefing was completed, the entourage moved on to the next stop. A regular marathon runner, Abdullah walked this time a different route through Srinagar city’s oldest market along the Jhelum River amid crisp morning air. It houses the Budshah tomb, the 15th-century protected monument that tells the story of Kashmir’s golden age. The imposing architecture houses the final abode of the mother of Sultan Zain-ul-abidin, the king known for compassion. The Chief Minister also walked in the revamped market to inaugurate the public health centre on the riverbank.
Just a few metres away from his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’s mausoleum at Hazratbal juncture, the Chief Minister entered the hospital that falls within the catchment zone of Dal Lake. The J&K government granted relaxation in the buffer zone restrictions in the Srinagar Master Plan–2035 to Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal. Principal Government Medical College Srinagar Dr Iffat Hassan Shah told him that the existing building will be dismantled once the new project is completed. “The under-construction structure will suffice the needs of people,” she told the CM, pointing to the concrete pillars of the new hospital complex.
For residents like Ghulam Mohammad, the hospital’s construction fulfils a long-pending demand. The grey-bearded resident noted that the community had spent the last decade tirelessly petitioning authorities to get the project started.
“I hope the visit will fast-track its completion. Officials have been raising objections to the construction here,” he told ETV Bharat. “We lack a full-fledged hospital, and people have to travel a long distance to reach a hospital.”
Abdullah also undertook a review of Aali Masjid in Eidgah, the Parimpora flyover on National Highway 44 in Srinagar and SKIMS Bemina.
Abdullah explained that the marathon inspection allows him a peek into the ground reality of the city. “I assure Srinagar residents that more projects will be undertaken. Demands like decongestion and traffic jams will be addressed. Srinagar's old city has a parking problem, and we will find a solution to it.”
Next on the trail through the dusty and bumpy road amid wide open fields in Srinagar’s Bemina was the J&K High Court complex. The under-construction multi-storied building stood quiet. The chief minister keenly looked at the blueprint of the site plan on board and pointed to the chambers and the constabulary complex. The engineer assured Abdullah the project would be completed in January 2027, though without chambers. The Chief Minister offered a dry parting quip, “A court without chambers?”
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