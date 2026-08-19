ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Takes Srinagar City’s Pulse With Ministers And Officers

Srinagar: At 6:15 a.m., while Srinagar was still waking up and roads were wide open, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah embarked on a first-of-its-kind tour, winding through the interiors of Downtown to the expanding outskirts of the city.

Along Chunt Kul, Dal Lake’s water outflow channel, Abdullah made the first halt at Barbarshah, where officials carried out their duties in the usual manner. They had laid a carpet on the side of the road and erected a stand upon it displaying the development plan. Standing on the carpet, they explained the project to the Chief Minister.

The 130-metre bridge over Chunt Kul has been pending since 2010. The bridge, constructed for Rs 32.50 crore, would allow shorter access from the commercial hub city centre to downtown Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah Takes Srinagar City’s Pulse With Ministers And Officers (Sajad Bhat (ETV Bharat))

“In 2010, you sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for constructing an alternate footbridge at this site until the new bridge is completed. But unfortunately, the project was not taken up. People are facing problems. Students leave home an hour before their schedule to cross the bridge as it remains clogged with traffic due to the narrow span,” the concerned MLA Shameema Firdous told Abdullah. The bridge connects the city’s key arterial MA Road, which houses schools and two prominent government degree colleges.

Responding to the legislator’s concern, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who holds the Roads and Buildings portfolio, instructed officials to ensure smooth funding for the project.

But before leaving, the Chief Minister quietly glanced at Chunt Kul. The water body once decked with houseboats is now gasping for life as pollution and weeds have heavily engulfed it and turned it into a cesspool.