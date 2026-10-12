ETV Bharat / state

Omar Abdullah Backs Mountain Development Policy For Jammu Kashmir, Urges Collective Framework

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the Union Territory aims to become the first Himalayan region to adopt a Mountain Development Policy. He stressed the need for the framework developed through collective consultations.

Addressing the 13th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K), Abdullah said his government was keen to implement the policy but emphasised the need to account for the region’s environmental, economic and livelihood concerns.

“I would tell you from my governance side that we would love to implement it, but it is important that the policy is not created in isolation,” the chief minister said.

The proposed policy comes amid growing concerns over changing weather patterns, irregular snowfall, declining rainfall and the environmental pressures associated with development and tourism in the Himalayan region. Abdullah said sustainable mountain development was essential for Jammu and Kashmir, where agriculture and horticulture contribute significantly to the economy and support the livelihoods of a large section of the population.

Challenging the perception that J&K’s economy largely depends on tourism, he said the sector ranked behind agriculture and horticulture in its economic contribution.

“Most people outside J&K have a misconception that the region’s economy survives on tourism, but in reality, the contribution of the tourism sector towards the economy of J&K is third or fourth in rank. Agriculture and horticulture are far above anything else,” he said. “For us, protecting our environment and sustainable mountain development is our existence and our very survival depends on it,” he added.

The chief minister's remarks highlighted the link between environmental protection and the region's economic security, particularly for communities dependent on farming, fruit cultivation and other natural resources. He said environmental conservation could not be treated as a responsibility of the government alone and called for greater public participation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“There is a need for collective efforts to tackle it. Even the alarming matter of climate change can’t be dealt with single-handedly by any region or country,” Abdullah said. “We are aware that protecting the environment is a primary job of the government, but at the same time, I believe that citizens should use the environment judiciously,” he added.

Abdullah also pointed to changing weather patterns in Kashmir, citing shortages of rainfall, uneven snowfall and a series of unusual cloudbursts in recent years. “Over the past couple of years, Kashmir has been witnessing a shortage of rainfall and uneven snowfall. Kashmir is also witnessing an unusual series of cloudbursts,” he said.

Calling these developments a new reality, the chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir needed to find ways to sustain livelihoods while pursuing economic growth. “This is a new reality. This is a reality we are living with. With this, we need to learn how we can sustain our livelihoods along with development. Development is essential,” he said.