ETV Bharat / state

Retired Engineer Turns Organic Farmer in Kota, Cultivates 850-Tree Mango Orchard

Om Prakash retired in 2013 and soon decided to dedicate his time to farming ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: While many choose a life of rest after retirement, Om Prakash Sharma, a former superintendent engineer at Kota's thermal power station, has embraced a completely different path - organic farming. His efforts have transformed Motipura village in Ladpura tehsil into a quiet model of sustainable agriculture.

Located around 25 kilometres from Kota town, Motipura village is now home to Om Prakash's sprawling mango orchard spread across 10 bighas of land. What was once dry terrain has been turned into a lush green farm with over 850 mango trees, all cultivated using organic methods.

Om Prakash retired in 2013 and soon decided to dedicate his time to farming and nature. He began planting mango saplings in two phases - five bighas (approximately 3 acres) in 2017 and another five in 2018. The orchard now boasts a diverse range of varieties sourced from across India, including Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Amrapali, Totapuri, Mallika and Saffron, along with the premium international variety Tommy Atkins.

Om Prakash's farming model is his strict adherence to organic practices (ETV Bharat)

A key feature of Om Prakash's farming model is his strict adherence to organic practices. No chemical fertilisers or pesticides are used.

Instead, he produces natural manure through vermicomposting using earthworms sourced from the Agriculture University, Kota. He has set up dedicated structures and plastic drums to prepare both solid and liquid organic fertilisers, which are applied through irrigation and spraying.