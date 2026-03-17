Retired Engineer Turns Organic Farmer in Kota, Cultivates 850-Tree Mango Orchard
A key feature of Om Prakash Sharma's farming model is his strict adherence to organic practices and no chemical fertilisers or pesticides are used
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Kota: While many choose a life of rest after retirement, Om Prakash Sharma, a former superintendent engineer at Kota's thermal power station, has embraced a completely different path - organic farming. His efforts have transformed Motipura village in Ladpura tehsil into a quiet model of sustainable agriculture.
Located around 25 kilometres from Kota town, Motipura village is now home to Om Prakash's sprawling mango orchard spread across 10 bighas of land. What was once dry terrain has been turned into a lush green farm with over 850 mango trees, all cultivated using organic methods.
Om Prakash retired in 2013 and soon decided to dedicate his time to farming and nature. He began planting mango saplings in two phases - five bighas (approximately 3 acres) in 2017 and another five in 2018. The orchard now boasts a diverse range of varieties sourced from across India, including Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Amrapali, Totapuri, Mallika and Saffron, along with the premium international variety Tommy Atkins.
A key feature of Om Prakash's farming model is his strict adherence to organic practices. No chemical fertilisers or pesticides are used.
Instead, he produces natural manure through vermicomposting using earthworms sourced from the Agriculture University, Kota. He has set up dedicated structures and plastic drums to prepare both solid and liquid organic fertilisers, which are applied through irrigation and spraying.
To modernise the farm, Om Prakash invested significantly in infrastructure, including drip irrigation systems to conserve water, electric fencing to prevent animal intrusion, and farm machinery such as rotavators and weed cutters. He also stays connected with horticulture experts and uses social media to seek guidance on plant health and disease management.
Despite the scale and quality of production, profitability remains a challenge. The orchard produces nearly 300 quintals of mangoes annually, with each tree yielding an average of 50 kilogrammes. However, the entire produce is often sold to local contractors at around ₹20 per kilogram - on par with non-organic mangoes - leaving little room for profit.
Om Prakash estimates his annual expenditure at around ₹4 lakh, including labour, maintenance, and organic inputs. "If organic mangoes fetched even ₹100/kg, the returns would be significant. But currently, it's a no-profit, no-loss situation," he says.
Efforts are underway to improve market access. Om Prakash is promoting his produce through social media and trying to connect with larger buyers and exporters.
However, logistical challenges and the scale of a single orchard have limited opportunities so far. His larger vision is to create awareness about organic farming in the region. "People should understand the value of chemical-free produce. With the right support from the government or organisations, even small farmers can shift to organic methods," he says.
Despite financial hurdles, Om Prakash remains committed. Each day, he travels from his Jawahar Nagar residence to the farm, often working up to nine hours tending to the trees. For him, the orchard is not just a source of income, but a fulfilment of purpose - proving that retirement can also mark the beginning of a meaningful second innings.
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