ETV Bharat / state

Om Prakash Mathur Sworn In As 29th Governor Of Keralam

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium here on Friday (October 23).

Keralam High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath of office to Mathur at around 12.30 PM. O P Mathur took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan attended the function along with ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries. Satheesan congratulated him on social media wishing for distinguished service.

The Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend while BJP leaders hoped for a progressive Keralam.

The ceremony began with the reading of the appointment order issued by President Droupadi Murmu. A reception was subsequently organised at Lok Bhavan to welcome the new Governor. Mathur also visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram before assuming office.

Mathur succeeds Rajendra V Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu as part of a gubernatorial reshuffle announced by the President on October 12. Mathur's appointment took effect upon his assumption of office.

Warm Welcome

Mathur arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (October 22) and was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the state government at the airport.

Satheesan led the reception, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, senior police officials and other dignitaries. Mathur subsequently proceeded to Lok Bhavan.

Before his appointment to Keralam, Mathur was serving as Governor of Sikkim. He was transferred as part of the latest changes involving gubernatorial appointments in six states.

From RSS Pracharak To Governor

Keralam CM V D Satheesan with Om Prakash Mathur who took over as governor in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (Special arrangement (@PIBTvm))

Mathur, who hails from Bedal village in Bali tehsil of Rajasthan's Pali district, entered public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak in 1972.