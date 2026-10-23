Om Prakash Mathur Sworn In As 29th Governor Of Keralam
Mathur who succeeds Arlekar, hails from Bedal village in Bali tehsil of Rajasthan's Pali district and entered public life as a RSS pracharak in 1972.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium here on Friday (October 23).
Keralam High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath of office to Mathur at around 12.30 PM. O P Mathur took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan attended the function along with ministers, senior officials and other dignitaries. Satheesan congratulated him on social media wishing for distinguished service.
The Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend while BJP leaders hoped for a progressive Keralam.
A warm welcome to Keralam, Hon’ble Governor Shri @OmMathur_Raj ji. Look forward to your guidance and support in building #VikasitaKeralam that works for the welfare and progress of all Malayalees. Attended the swearing-in at Lok Bhavan today with senior leaders Shri @VMBJP ji, Shri @Kummanam ji, Shri @BJPKrishnaDas ji, @advssuresh ji, Mayor @VVRAJESH_BJP , Deputy Mayor @AshaNath_G_S , Smt. R. Sreelekha ji, Dr Abdul Salam ji and other leaders from across the nation. A lifetime of public services, from standing up for democracy during the Emergency to serving as Governor of Sikkim. Wishing you a fruitful tenure, Sir.— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) October 23, 2026
The ceremony began with the reading of the appointment order issued by President Droupadi Murmu. A reception was subsequently organised at Lok Bhavan to welcome the new Governor. Mathur also visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram before assuming office.
Mathur succeeds Rajendra V Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu as part of a gubernatorial reshuffle announced by the President on October 12. Mathur's appointment took effect upon his assumption of office.
Warm Welcome
Mathur arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (October 22) and was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the state government at the airport.
Satheesan led the reception, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, senior police officials and other dignitaries. Mathur subsequently proceeded to Lok Bhavan.
Before his appointment to Keralam, Mathur was serving as Governor of Sikkim. He was transferred as part of the latest changes involving gubernatorial appointments in six states.
From RSS Pracharak To Governor
Mathur, who hails from Bedal village in Bali tehsil of Rajasthan's Pali district, entered public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak in 1972.
He subsequently joined active politics and held several organisational positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including serving as the party's Rajasthan state president. He also served as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and held national-level responsibilities, including overseeing the BJP's organisational affairs in Gujarat.
Mathur was appointed Governor of Sikkim in July 2024 before being transferred to Keralam in the October 2026 reshuffle.
State Bids Farewell To Arlekar
The state government accorded an official farewell to outgoing Governor Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.
The Chief Minister honoured Arlekar at a farewell function and recalled the warm relationship he had shared with the state government.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also said Arlekar had consistently sought to work in close coordination with the state government.
Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and other ministers attended the function.
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