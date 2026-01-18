ETV Bharat / state

Om Birla Launches India’s First National Guava Festival; Announces Rs 110 Crore Processing Unit for Sawai Madhopur

Birla inaugurated and inspected the guava exhibition and also tasted various guava products. He also congratulated the residents of the district on the 263rd foundation day of Sawai Madhopur city. He also paid his respects to Trinetra Ganesh and Chauth Mata and described Sawai Madhopur as a spiritual land.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that a guava processing unit will soon be established in Sawai Madhopur at a cost of Rs. 110 crore. “This will greatly benefit the guava-growing farmers of Sawai Madhopur district and lead to their prosperity. India cannot be counted among developed nations until the income of its farmers’ increases. The central and state governments are continuously working towards agro-technology. A similar guava festival will also be organized in Delhi, the capital of India, in the near future,” Birla said.

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who attended the festival, said that raids were conducted on 11,826 fertiliser and seed shops in the state, and FIRs were registered against more than 100 adulterators. Meena said that the central government will now bring in a strict law.

“Anyone who cheats farmers will face a rigorous imprisonment of 10 years. The central government has renamed MNREGA as The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G). Even this is causing problems for the Congress party, even though Mahatma Gandhi himself used to take the name of Ram,” Meena said.

He said that instead of 100 days, the central government will now provide 125 days of wages under this scheme. Meena also said that the largest Dungri dam will be built in the district. “Only nine villages will be displaced by this project. Some people are politicising this issue. A guava processing unit will soon be set up in Sawai Madhopur so that the guava-growing farmers of the district can benefit immensely,” Meena added.