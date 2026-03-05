Olive Ridley Turtle Mass Nesting To Begin Soon In Odisha's Gahirmatha
The Forest Dept has arrested 400 fishermen in the last four months for flouting the ban imposed to save the endangered species.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Kendrapara: With few days left for mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles to begin at Gahirmatha in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara, the Forest department has made elaborate arrangements for protecting the endangered species.
A ban on fishing in Gahirmatha is in force since November last year. But the ban is being flouted by fishermen 400 of whom have been arrested by the Forest department in the last four months.
According to Dangmal Forest Ranger Manas Ranjan Dash, it is expected that the mass nesting process of Olive Ridley turtles will begin in the next 10 to 12 days. "Sporadic nesting or scattered egg laying has already started and the mass nesting will start soon. The turtles have now started arriving at the beach," he said.
Dash said, fishing has been banned in the area from mouth of Dhamra river to the mouth of Mahanadi and 20 kilometres within the beach. However, fishermen have been flouting the ban, "Since November, 400 fishermen have been caught and their trawlers seized," he said.
According to environmentalist Jagannath Das, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is the only one in Odisha whose shores are visited by Olive Ridley turtles from the Sri Lankan and Jaffna coasts every year from the first week of November. "Joint patrolling is supposed to be conducted by the Forest department, Coast Guard, Marine Police, and Fisheries Department to protect the turtles. As per the guidelines, the Forest department is patrolling the waters and seizing trawlers. However, the system in place for the protection of Olive Ridley is not sufficient and there is a need to change the laws," he said.
According to studies and research, Olive Ridley turtles have been found to be migrating to the southern coast of Sri Lanka after laying eggs in Gahirmatha. During the egg laying season, they migrate to the Bay of Bengal and after laying eggs, they migrate to the Indian Ocean.
Currently, the laying season has begun in Rushikulya, Devi Muhana and Gahirmatha.
Environmentalist Birja Prasad said, "Trawlers are required to use Turtle Extruder Device. But fishermen are not following the norm. If they use the device, the fish will stay in their nets but the turtles will escape and remain unharmed." He said the government must enforce the norm stringently to save the endangered species.
Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is the nesting ground of Olive Ridley turtles. From November 1 to May 31, for seven months, an area of 1,437 sq km. including Gahirmatha and 160 km from Dhamra to Devi river is restricted for fishing activities.
There are rules to stop fishing and trawling within the restricted area. This apart, to protect the rare Olive Ridley turtles, the Forest department has set up two camps in Babubali and Agarnasi and is keeping a watch on both the turtles and those flouting the ban.
According to environmentalists, the Olive Ridley turtles eat jellyfish which feed on fish. Since the Olive Ridley turtles feed on jellyfish, fish production increases. Olive Ridley turtles have contributed significantly to the shrimp and fish produced and exported from Odisha.
