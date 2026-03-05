ETV Bharat / state

Olive Ridley Turtle Mass Nesting To Begin Soon In Odisha's Gahirmatha

Kendrapara: With few days left for mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles to begin at Gahirmatha in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara, the Forest department has made elaborate arrangements for protecting the endangered species.

A ban on fishing in Gahirmatha is in force since November last year. But the ban is being flouted by fishermen 400 of whom have been arrested by the Forest department in the last four months.

According to Dangmal Forest Ranger Manas Ranjan Dash, it is expected that the mass nesting process of Olive Ridley turtles will begin in the next 10 to 12 days. "Sporadic nesting or scattered egg laying has already started and the mass nesting will start soon. The turtles have now started arriving at the beach," he said.

Dash said, fishing has been banned in the area from mouth of Dhamra river to the mouth of Mahanadi and 20 kilometres within the beach. However, fishermen have been flouting the ban, "Since November, 400 fishermen have been caught and their trawlers seized," he said.

According to environmentalist Jagannath Das, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary is the only one in Odisha whose shores are visited by Olive Ridley turtles from the Sri Lankan and Jaffna coasts every year from the first week of November. "Joint patrolling is supposed to be conducted by the Forest department, Coast Guard, Marine Police, and Fisheries Department to protect the turtles. As per the guidelines, the Forest department is patrolling the waters and seizing trawlers. However, the system in place for the protection of Olive Ridley is not sufficient and there is a need to change the laws," he said.

According to studies and research, Olive Ridley turtles have been found to be migrating to the southern coast of Sri Lanka after laying eggs in Gahirmatha. During the egg laying season, they migrate to the Bay of Bengal and after laying eggs, they migrate to the Indian Ocean.