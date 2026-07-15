ETV Bharat / state

Old Video Of Uttarakhand Temple 'Theft' Surfaces Online; Priest Clarifies

Dehradun: Amid a political row over temple thefts, the management at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has clarified over the viral video showing stealing of donations from the temple premises.

The video shows a person sitting inside the temple premises placing something into the pocket of his kurta. The emergence of this video has sparked various discussions online, with people questioning the transparency of donation systems in temples.

However, speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that the viral video is approximately three years old. He clarified that the video does not depict a recent incident adding some individuals are deliberately circulating the old footage again in a calculated manner.

Puri added that the person seen in the video is an employee associated with the temple. “Some individuals are circulating this video with the intention of tarnishing the organization's reputation”.