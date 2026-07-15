Old Video Of Uttarakhand Temple 'Theft' Surfaces Online; Priest Clarifies
Mansa Devi temple priest said that the video is around three years old and was being deliberately being circulated as part of a conspiracy.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid a political row over temple thefts, the management at the Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has clarified over the viral video showing stealing of donations from the temple premises.
The video shows a person sitting inside the temple premises placing something into the pocket of his kurta. The emergence of this video has sparked various discussions online, with people questioning the transparency of donation systems in temples.
However, speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that the viral video is approximately three years old. He clarified that the video does not depict a recent incident adding some individuals are deliberately circulating the old footage again in a calculated manner.
Puri added that the person seen in the video is an employee associated with the temple. “Some individuals are circulating this video with the intention of tarnishing the organization's reputation”.
Mahesh Dubey, the person seen in the old video, offered a clarification. Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Dubey acknowledged that the video was indeed of him. Dubey claimed that he was not engaging in any form of malpractice in the video; rather, he was simply pocketing a Rs 50 note given to him by a devotee seated across from him.
He stated that the video is being circulated as “part of a conspiracy by showing only a partial clip, and the matter is being unnecessarily blown out of proportion”.
The surfacing of the Mansa Devi temple video amid an uproar among Hindu devotees over the Ram Mandir donation theft had fueled debate on whether the donation system in temples needs to be made more transparent.
Recently, Mahant Ravindra Puri—President of the Akhara Parishad and head of the Mansa Devi temple—implemented a new dress code for temple priests and staff. The new dress code mandates the removal of pockets from kurtas. The decision is viewed as a significant step toward enhancing transparency in the donation system.
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