Ayodhya Ram Temple To Undergo Extensive Beautification, President To Install Shri Ram Maha Yantra

Ayodhya: The Ram Temple at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is undergoing extensive beautification.

Chairman Nripendra Mishra, who attended a two-day meeting of the Temple Construction Committee, stated that the Martyrs' Memorial near the temple and the site where Ram Lalla was seated in the temporary shrine will be refurbished. Mishra said on March 19, President Droupadi Murmu will install the Shri Ram Maha Yantra on the second floor of the temple. During the ceremony, she will honour 400 workers who played a key role in the temple's construction since 2020.

The President will spend approximately four hours in Ayodhya for the programme, Mishra said. He said residents of the Aurobindo Ashram near the shrine have been requested to donate land to facilitate the construction of a boundary wall. "If they refuse, the Trust will construct the boundary wall on its own land," he said.