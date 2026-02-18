Ayodhya Ram Temple To Undergo Extensive Beautification, President To Install Shri Ram Maha Yantra
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Ram Temple at Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is undergoing extensive beautification.
Chairman Nripendra Mishra, who attended a two-day meeting of the Temple Construction Committee, stated that the Martyrs' Memorial near the temple and the site where Ram Lalla was seated in the temporary shrine will be refurbished. Mishra said on March 19, President Droupadi Murmu will install the Shri Ram Maha Yantra on the second floor of the temple. During the ceremony, she will honour 400 workers who played a key role in the temple's construction since 2020.
The President will spend approximately four hours in Ayodhya for the programme, Mishra said. He said residents of the Aurobindo Ashram near the shrine have been requested to donate land to facilitate the construction of a boundary wall. "If they refuse, the Trust will construct the boundary wall on its own land," he said.
Mishra said the devotees will be allowed to visit the Ram Temple complex after the President's arrival. Initially, the Trust will issue passes for approximately 1,000 to 1,500 visitors. This apart, 20 state-of-the-art galleries are being constructed at the International Shri Ram Katha Museum, on the banks of the Saryu river. One of them will be a 3D Hanuman gallery.
This project is being developed by IIT Chennai. "The saga of Hanuman will be shown for 12 minutes to a limited number of people at a time," Mishra said. He said the biggest challenge currently lies with the museum itself, which is yet to be reviewed. A script is being written for the gallery being built in the museum, detailing the content that will be displayed there. It will be completed by September 30. After that, limited access to the museum should be permitted, he said.
