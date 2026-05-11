ETV Bharat / state

Old SBI ATM Turns Into Salon In Patna, Video Goes Viral

Patna: In an unexpected scene, people are seen walking into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Patna's Danapur not to withdraw cash but for a haircut. This former SBI ATM that has transformed into a barber shop, the structure has not only drawn attention of the locals but gone viral on social media.

This ATM functioned for several years before it was removed a few months ago. Although the cash-dispensing machine was taken away, the external structure, signboard and the setup remained intact. The space was rented out and the tenant decided to convert it into a salon. Resembling 'ATM booth' from outside, this place has a chair, mirror and hair styling equipment instead of a cash dispensing machine.

According to residents, people often walk into the 'ATM booth' expecting to withdraw cash but, upon stepping inside and seeing a salon, they are left completely dumbfounded.

The buzz surrounding this 'ATM' is so intense that it has transformed into a selfie point with people flocking here to take selfies. Gradually, the place is known throughout the locality as the "hair-cutting ATM".