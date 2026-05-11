Old SBI ATM Turns Into Salon In Patna, Video Goes Viral
An old ATM is running as a salon in Danapur, a video of which has drawn amused reactions online.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Patna: In an unexpected scene, people are seen walking into a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Patna's Danapur not to withdraw cash but for a haircut. This former SBI ATM that has transformed into a barber shop, the structure has not only drawn attention of the locals but gone viral on social media.
This ATM functioned for several years before it was removed a few months ago. Although the cash-dispensing machine was taken away, the external structure, signboard and the setup remained intact. The space was rented out and the tenant decided to convert it into a salon. Resembling 'ATM booth' from outside, this place has a chair, mirror and hair styling equipment instead of a cash dispensing machine.
According to residents, people often walk into the 'ATM booth' expecting to withdraw cash but, upon stepping inside and seeing a salon, they are left completely dumbfounded.
The buzz surrounding this 'ATM' is so intense that it has transformed into a selfie point with people flocking here to take selfies. Gradually, the place is known throughout the locality as the "hair-cutting ATM".
Danapur, Bihar: An SBI ATM booth in Vijay Vihar Colony has been converted into a salon, with the ATM board still outside. People arriving to withdraw money are surprised to find haircuts being offered inside. After a viral video, SBI removed the ATM board and removed the logo… pic.twitter.com/g4Rf4lS0Hz— IANS (@ians_india) May 11, 2026
After the video went viral on social media, SBI removed the ATM board and the logo from the shutter.
Videos of this unique salon have gone viral on the social media, becoming a topic of hot discussion among residents. Social media users have been quick to react to the viral video of the hair salon operating inside the SBI ATM booth.
A user named Priya Singh said, "A salon inside an ATM booth! In Danapur, Patna, there is an SBI signboard and a complete ATM setup on the exterior, yet inside, it houses a hair-cutting salon. This location previously served as a bank ATM, but after it ceased operations, the space was leased out."
ATM में सैलून— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 11, 2026
पटना के दानापुर में बाहर SBI का बोर्ड और पूरा एटीएम सेटअप लेकिन अंदर हेयर कटिंग सैलून
यहाँ पहले बैंक का एटीएम था, जिसे बंद होने के बाद इस जगह को किराये पर दे दिया गया pic.twitter.com/lCqrJT9vPN
Another user, Prateek Bajpai wrote, "Bihar is not for Beginners. SBI's Unique ATM, Running a Salon. An unusual 'ATM' in Patna's Danapur has become the talk of the town. Outside, there's an SBI board and the full ATM setup remains intact, but inside, there's no cash-dispensing machine—instead, a hair-cutting salon is running. This used to be a bank ATM, which was shut down, and afterward, the space was rented out. Now, people arrive here expecting to withdraw cash, only to be left stunned upon seeing the salon inside."
"AC Salon cum ATM in Danapur, Bihar. Is this new cost cutting innovation of SBI running ATM and giving on rent for Business. Bihar is different, unusual things happen here," said another user.
Also Read