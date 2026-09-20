Old FIR Adds New Dimension To Yuvraj Murder Case Of Delhi
This FIR is about an alleged financial fraud of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, forgery, criminal intimidation, and impersonation of government officials
Published : September 20, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A dimension has been added to the Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case of Southeast Delhi with the surfacing of an old First Information Report (FIR) of the Parliament Street Police Station. This FIR is about an alleged financial fraud of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, forgery, criminal intimidation, and impersonation of government officials.
The FIR states that Yuvraj was sent fake notices purporting to be issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He was led to believe that cases were registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The accused, Anya Vatsa and Sanyam Sachdeva, allegedly claimed they had strong connections at the government and ministry levels and could help him in the matter.
The Police reported that between October 2024 and August 2025, Yuvraj was forced to transfer approximately Rs 1.25 crore, primarily to the alleged account of Anya Vatsa. The accused and their associates allegedly used forged documents, WhatsApp messages, emails and calls to impersonate officials from various agencies, including the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), ED, and the MHA while threatening him with serious legal consequences.
Delhi | Amid the ongoing investigation into the Yuvraj murder case, an old FIR registered at Parliament Street police station has surfaced, alleging a financial fraud of around Rs 1.25 crore, forgery, criminal intimidation, and impersonation of government officials. The…— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
The complainant alleged that he was receiving threatening messages demanding further payments and claimed that large sums of money had been paid on his behalf to various government agencies. The Police investigation into the murder case is ongoing.
It needs to be underlined that the Police team from Southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Police Station uncovered several secrets in the sensational murder case. East Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vineet Kumar stated that the arrested accused have confessed to Yuvraj's murder.
The deceased's sister shared details of the incident with the media explaining that Yuvraj and his family members had come to Lajpat Nagar to shop for his wedding. They had purchased a sherwani for her brother's wedding when Yuvraj left after receiving a sudden call and never returned.
The Police arrested the two accused Anya Vatsa and Sanyam Sachdeva from Uttarakhand. One of them was the deceased’s colleague and the second an accomplice. The two were sent to a five-day Police Remand. A resident of Sarita Vihar, Yuvraj had gone missing from Lajpat Market on September 6. It was on the morning of September 10 that the decomposed body of Yuvraj was recovered from a drain in Sector 70 in Gurugram. The last rites were performed on September 14.
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