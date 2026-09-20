ETV Bharat / state

Old FIR Adds New Dimension To Yuvraj Murder Case Of Delhi

New Delhi: A dimension has been added to the Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case of Southeast Delhi with the surfacing of an old First Information Report (FIR) of the Parliament Street Police Station. This FIR is about an alleged financial fraud of approximately Rs 1.25 crore, forgery, criminal intimidation, and impersonation of government officials.

The FIR states that Yuvraj was sent fake notices purporting to be issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He was led to believe that cases were registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The accused, Anya Vatsa and Sanyam Sachdeva, allegedly claimed they had strong connections at the government and ministry levels and could help him in the matter.

The Police reported that between October 2024 and August 2025, Yuvraj was forced to transfer approximately Rs 1.25 crore, primarily to the alleged account of Anya Vatsa. The accused and their associates allegedly used forged documents, WhatsApp messages, emails and calls to impersonate officials from various agencies, including the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), ED, and the MHA while threatening him with serious legal consequences.