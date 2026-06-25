ETV Bharat / state

Old Building Collapses During Demolition In Delhi, No Injury Reported

New Delhi: A major accident was averted in Mehrauli area of ​​South Delhi on Thursday morning when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed and blocked the adjoining road while a developer was pulling down the old structure.

The incident triggered panic among residents of the area. No casualty or property damage was reported. Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to local residents, the demolition work was underway since 8 am today. A large portion of the structure had already been demolished and the remaining section was being pulled down.

On Thursday morning, a JCB machine was being used to pull down a section of the building when the entire wall suddenly collapsed and fell on an adjacent vacant plot. A massive cloud of dust rose and the debris spilled onto the road, disrupting traffic movement in the area for a few hours.