Old Building Collapses During Demolition In Delhi, No Injury Reported
Delhi Police are investigating whether the demolition work was being undertaken in compliance with the safety standards.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: A major accident was averted in Mehrauli area of South Delhi on Thursday morning when a portion of a three-storey building collapsed and blocked the adjoining road while a developer was pulling down the old structure.
The incident triggered panic among residents of the area. No casualty or property damage was reported. Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
According to local residents, the demolition work was underway since 8 am today. A large portion of the structure had already been demolished and the remaining section was being pulled down.
On Thursday morning, a JCB machine was being used to pull down a section of the building when the entire wall suddenly collapsed and fell on an adjacent vacant plot. A massive cloud of dust rose and the debris spilled onto the road, disrupting traffic movement in the area for a few hours.
Locals said a deafening sound shook them and many people rushed to the scene to assess the situation. They informed the police and soon a Delhi Police team arrived here to inspect the area.
An official of Delhi Police said a major tragedy was averted as nobody was present beneath the wall when the incident occurred. No one was trapped under the debris and preliminary investigations reveal no injury or damage to life or property, he said.
Efforts were immediately launched to clear the debris from the road. With the help of a JCB machine and labourers, the road was cleared within a few hours, restoring traffic movement along the stretch.
Police are currently investigating whether the demolition work was being carried out in compliance with all safety standards or not.
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