ETV Bharat / state

Oil India Discovers New Natural Gas Reserve In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Oil India Limited has recently discovered a new natural gas reserve in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, giving a major boost to India’s energy sector and domestic gas production.

According to the company, natural gas flow has started for the first time from the Sanu Formation in the Dandewala field located in the Jaisalmer district.

Oil India said the newly discovered gas zone is currently producing around 25,000 standard cubic metres of natural gas per day. Officials described the initial production results as encouraging and said output may increase further after detailed testing and development work.

Energy experts said the discovery could strengthen India’s efforts towards energy self-reliance and help reduce dependence on imported oil and gas. Increased domestic gas production is also expected to improve energy security and lower import-related expenditure.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the Oil India team on the achievement and termed it a significant success for the country's energy sector. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously moving towards energy security and self-reliance, and such discoveries will play a vital role in achieving this goal.