Oil India Discovers New Natural Gas Reserve In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Oil India Limited has discovered a new gas-bearing zone in Rajasthan’s Dandewala field, strengthening India’s push towards energy self-reliance, reports Tanmay.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Jaisalmer: Oil India Limited has recently discovered a new natural gas reserve in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, giving a major boost to India’s energy sector and domestic gas production.
According to the company, natural gas flow has started for the first time from the Sanu Formation in the Dandewala field located in the Jaisalmer district.
Oil India said the newly discovered gas zone is currently producing around 25,000 standard cubic metres of natural gas per day. Officials described the initial production results as encouraging and said output may increase further after detailed testing and development work.
Energy experts said the discovery could strengthen India’s efforts towards energy self-reliance and help reduce dependence on imported oil and gas. Increased domestic gas production is also expected to improve energy security and lower import-related expenditure.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the Oil India team on the achievement and termed it a significant success for the country's energy sector. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is continuously moving towards energy security and self-reliance, and such discoveries will play a vital role in achieving this goal.
"India’s quest to strengthen domestic production of energy scripts a new chapter in Rajasthan. The Energy Maharatna @OilIndiaLimited has successfully unlocked a new gas-bearing pay zone in the Dandewala Field. The flow of natural gas for the first time from the shallower Sanu Formation at nearly 25,000 standard cubic metres per day will provide momentum to India’s journey towards energy self-sufficiency under the guidance and leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji," the Union Minister said.
Thank you Hon’ble Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji for your encouragement and support for this landmark achievement in the Dandewala Field, #Rajasthan. This has unlocked new gas potential marking another significant stride in India’s energy journey.— Oil India Limited (@OilIndiaLimited) May 23, 2026
Oil India Limited remains… https://t.co/9dqb4IWgJl
"Kudos to the perseverance, technological excellence and unwavering commitment of Team Oil India!" he added.
The company stated that the success was achieved through modern technology, advanced exploration methods, and technical excellence. Experts believe that this discovery will boost investment, employment, and industrial activity in the region. Besides, the achievement can prove to be an important milestone in strengthening the vision of 'Self-reliant India' and meeting the country's energy needs through domestic production.
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