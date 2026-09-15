ETV Bharat / state

OGW Module Busted In J-K's Rajouri; 3 Arrested

Jammu: In a breakthrough against the terror ecosystem in the Pir Panjal region, Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted an overground worker (OGW) network allegedly linked to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) with the arrest of three persons, an official said.

Zakir Hussain and Mohd Azam, both of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri, and Mohd Mushtaq of Udhan village in the district were arrested during the investigation of a terror module active in the region, a police spokesman said.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists.

Investigation has further revealed that the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards Kashmir Valley, he said.