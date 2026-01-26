ETV Bharat / state

Officials Rescue Elderly Wild Elephant From Mud, Safely Releases It Into Forest In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Forest officials in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu successfully rescued an elderly female wild elephant that got trapped in a muddy sewage-filled area near a residential locality in Madukkarai forest range.

According to forest department officials, the elephant had strayed from the Kuppanur forest area and was roaming in search of food. On Sunday morning, it entered a low-lying area near human habitation and slipped into deep mud mixed with sewage water, leaving it unable to move. Locals alerted the Madukkarai forest department about the incident.

Following the information, a rescue team led by Forest Ranger Arun Kumar rushed to the spot. Veterinary doctors were immediately called, and the elephant was given first aid, medicines, glucose, and nutritious fruits. As the elderly elephant was weak and unable to stand on its own, forest officials used a crane to carefully lift and support the animal to prevent further injury.