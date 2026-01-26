Officials Rescue Elderly Wild Elephant From Mud, Safely Releases It Into Forest In Coimbatore
A wild elephant stuck near a residential area in Madukkarai was rescued using a crane, given medical treatment, and later walked back into reserve forest.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Coimbatore: Forest officials in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu successfully rescued an elderly female wild elephant that got trapped in a muddy sewage-filled area near a residential locality in Madukkarai forest range.
According to forest department officials, the elephant had strayed from the Kuppanur forest area and was roaming in search of food. On Sunday morning, it entered a low-lying area near human habitation and slipped into deep mud mixed with sewage water, leaving it unable to move. Locals alerted the Madukkarai forest department about the incident.
Following the information, a rescue team led by Forest Ranger Arun Kumar rushed to the spot. Veterinary doctors were immediately called, and the elephant was given first aid, medicines, glucose, and nutritious fruits. As the elderly elephant was weak and unable to stand on its own, forest officials used a crane to carefully lift and support the animal to prevent further injury.
The elephant was kept under continuous observation throughout the night. Forest staff remained at the site, ensuring the animal's safety and monitoring its health condition.
By Monday morning, the elephant showed signs of recovery. After confirming that its condition had improved, senior forest officials ordered the release of the supporting ropes at around 7 AM. The elephant was able to stand and walk on its own and safely moved into the Ayyaasamy Tewmple forest area in the Bolampatti Block-1 reserve forest.
District Forest Officer Jayaraj said prompt action by forest staff and veterinary doctors helped save the elephant. He added that a special team has been deployed to continue monitoring the animal to ensure its safety and well-being.
