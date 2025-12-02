ETV Bharat / state

Officials Reach Remote Bijapur Villages To Connect Residents With Government Schemes

Bijapur: The administrative officials have reached remote and inaccessible areas of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur district to connect villagers with the government schemes. A joint team of administrative and public representatives reached Andri village, under the Gampur Garm Panchayat. A saturation survey was conducted, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms were filled out.

After covering a difficult and hilly route of nearly 7 kilometres from the Pidiya camp, the team reached Andri village. The team included Gangaluur Tehsildar Dahriya, Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PR Sahu, Himanshu Gayta, Pidiya Sarpanch Sannu Avalam, Janpad Panchayat's Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Secretaries of Gampur and Pidiya Panchayat, and a ration shop salesman.

A convoy of six bikes reached the village. The villagers were briefed on the purpose, process, and importance of filling out SIR forms under the Niyyad Nellanar survey. Eligible beneficiaries were informed about various Chhattisgarh government schemes related to health care, education, ration, social security, housing, agricultural assistance, and livelihood.