Officials Reach Remote Bijapur Villages To Connect Residents With Government Schemes
Administrative teams conducted a saturation survey and filled SIR forms to ensure villagers receive access to government schemes and welfare benefits.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Bijapur: The administrative officials have reached remote and inaccessible areas of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur district to connect villagers with the government schemes. A joint team of administrative and public representatives reached Andri village, under the Gampur Garm Panchayat. A saturation survey was conducted, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms were filled out.
After covering a difficult and hilly route of nearly 7 kilometres from the Pidiya camp, the team reached Andri village. The team included Gangaluur Tehsildar Dahriya, Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PR Sahu, Himanshu Gayta, Pidiya Sarpanch Sannu Avalam, Janpad Panchayat's Program Officer, Technical Assistant, Secretaries of Gampur and Pidiya Panchayat, and a ration shop salesman.
A convoy of six bikes reached the village. The villagers were briefed on the purpose, process, and importance of filling out SIR forms under the Niyyad Nellanar survey. Eligible beneficiaries were informed about various Chhattisgarh government schemes related to health care, education, ration, social security, housing, agricultural assistance, and livelihood.
PR Sahu said, "Voting participation had been low in these interior areas earlier, but locals now, for which the administration has intensified SIR work. To achieve this, we are reaching out to every village."
During the survey, details were gathered about the villagers' problems and needs to ensure better service delivery in the future. Officials assured that eligible villagers would be connected with government schemes based on the collected information. The villagers welcomed the team and said, "For the first time, the presence of administrative officials at this level has increased their hope of receiving benefits from the schemes." According to officials, field visits and surveys help accelerate development in remote areas and strengthen villagers' trust in the government. The SIR of the voter list in Chhattisgarh has been underway since November 4, 2025. As of November 30, 2025, digitisation of over 19.2 million census forms has been completed in the state, representing approximately 91 per cent of the total 21.23 million registered voters.
Read More