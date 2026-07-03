Officials Must Not Attend Governor's Review Meetings On Centre's Schemes, Warns Su Venkatesan
Minister Nirmal Kumar stated that while the elected government and elected representatives have the authority to conduct reviews, the Governor should not review any schemes.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Madurai: Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan has warned that no official should attend review meetings convened by the Governor on Central Government schemes. He warned strict action would be taken against anyone who does so.
Venkatesan issued the directive during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held on Friday at the Madurai District Collector's office. Ministers Nirmal Kumar and Viswanathan, along with other Members of Parliament, the District Collector, the City Police Commissioner, the District Superintendent of Police, the Corporation Commissioner, MLAs, and officials from various departments in Madurai district, participated in the meeting during which discussions were held on Central and state government schemes.
Venkatesan emphatically reiterated, "Only I, as the chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, and the committee members are authorised to review Central Government schemes. If anyone conducts a review in violation of the law, summons will be issued to the officials who participate in it. No one should attend such review meetings."
Venkatesan issued this warning to officials in the wake of a controversy surrounding the Governor conducting a review of Central Government schemes. Speaking at the meeting, Nirmal said, "The Governor has expressed certain views. However, while the government and representatives elected by the people of Tamil Nadu may conduct inspections within the scope of their authority, the Governor should not visit to inspect any scheme without having the requisite authority; nor does he have the right to do so. This government will never permit such actions".
He said, Should the Governor interfere unnecessarily in government administration or inspections, it will be met with strong condemnation. Furthermore, on behalf of the government, we state that no official should cooperate with such inspections without obtaining prior government approval."
Su. Venkatesan told reporters that the Tamil Nadu Governor had questioned the lack of water flow beyond the Vaigai River.
He stated that while government review meetings cannot be debated in the public domain, he questioned how the Governor could ask why the Vaigai River had not been restored. He asked whether the Governor would claim he would interfere in the matter even while a case regarding it is pending in court.
"The work on Madurai AIIMS has not yet been completed; will the Governor interfere in the AIIMS project as well? The Raj Bhavan cannot run a parallel administration. We will take up the desilting of the Vaigai River as a people's movement," Su. Venkatesan said.
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