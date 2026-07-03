ETV Bharat / state

Officials Must Not Attend Governor's Review Meetings On Centre's Schemes, Warns Su Venkatesan

Madurai: Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan has warned that no official should attend review meetings convened by the Governor on Central Government schemes. He warned strict action would be taken against anyone who does so.

Venkatesan issued the directive during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee held on Friday at the Madurai District Collector's office. Ministers Nirmal Kumar and Viswanathan, along with other Members of Parliament, the District Collector, the City Police Commissioner, the District Superintendent of Police, the Corporation Commissioner, MLAs, and officials from various departments in Madurai district, participated in the meeting during which discussions were held on Central and state government schemes.

Venkatesan emphatically reiterated, "Only I, as the chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, and the committee members are authorised to review Central Government schemes. If anyone conducts a review in violation of the law, summons will be issued to the officials who participate in it. No one should attend such review meetings."

Venkatesan issued this warning to officials in the wake of a controversy surrounding the Governor conducting a review of Central Government schemes. Speaking at the meeting, Nirmal said, "The Governor has expressed certain views. However, while the government and representatives elected by the people of Tamil Nadu may conduct inspections within the scope of their authority, the Governor should not visit to inspect any scheme without having the requisite authority; nor does he have the right to do so. This government will never permit such actions".