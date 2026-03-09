Officials Dispel Environmental Concerns Over Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project
Published : March 9, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Dehradun: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project in the hill state of Uttarakhand has to overcome several technical and environmental roadblocks before it becomes a reality.
Although this project is being played up as a game-changer for the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand when it comes to ushering in development and connectivity in the mountainous regions, there are many environmental and technical concerns around it that need to be addressed. Officials plan to complete this project by 2028.
The project's first tunnel, named T1, has emerged as a big challenge as the environmental experts have been pointing towards the ecological sensitivity of the terrain. The Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials have been claiming that the technology being used will ensure that the project is safe.
This tunnel is being built near Rishikesh, an area lying within the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), where soil erosion is a problem. The geological structure here has made the rocks and soil unstable, calling for extra caution. The MBT is a large geological fault that separates the rocks of the Lesser Himalayas and the Shivalik range.
Scientists believe this structure was formed by the collision of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. It stretches over an area of approximately 1,500 km. The Indian Plate constantly exerts pressure here, pushing younger rocks upward. This region is prone to seismic activity and is considered a sensitive zone.
The rail project's most significant feature is its long tunnels that are being constructed at several locations. Work on 13 tunnels has been almost completed.
RVNL's Chief Project Manager Himanshu Badoni said, "Work on the tunnels is progressing rapidly. Modern machinery and advanced technology are being used to construct these tunnels, ensuring minimal damage to the mountains and safe completion."
Several environmentalists believe that large-scale tunnelling and excavation in the mountains could disrupt the geological balance. A committee headed by environmental expert Ravi Chopra had previously indicated in its report on the All-Weather Road Project that heavy construction activity in the mountains has increased the risk of landslides in several areas. Experts say that the mountain structure is already fragile, and continuous large-scale construction could impact existing water sources and ecosystems.
The rail project is a highly ambitious project aimed at taking rail connectivity to the hills of Garhwal. It involves laying a 125 km railway line from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag through numerous tunnels and over many bridges. The construction of tunnels, in particular, is considered the most crucial and challenging part of the project.
Badoni claimed that the state-of-the-art technology is being used for constructing tunnels and all safety standards are being strictly followed. He stated that any concerns raised about the tunnel construction are unfounded and added that the mountains will not weaken after completion of the project, as work is being carried out keeping the terrain’s stability in mind. The project is expected to boost tourism, trade and the local economy.
