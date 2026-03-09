ETV Bharat / state

Officials Dispel Environmental Concerns Over Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project

Dehradun: The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project in the hill state of Uttarakhand has to overcome several technical and environmental roadblocks before it becomes a reality.

Although this project is being played up as a game-changer for the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand when it comes to ushering in development and connectivity in the mountainous regions, there are many environmental and technical concerns around it that need to be addressed. Officials plan to complete this project by 2028.

The project's first tunnel, named T1, has emerged as a big challenge as the environmental experts have been pointing towards the ecological sensitivity of the terrain. The Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials have been claiming that the technology being used will ensure that the project is safe.

This tunnel is being built near Rishikesh, an area lying within the Main Boundary Thrust (MBT), where soil erosion is a problem. The geological structure here has made the rocks and soil unstable, calling for extra caution. The MBT is a large geological fault that separates the rocks of the Lesser Himalayas and the Shivalik range.

Scientists believe this structure was formed by the collision of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate. It stretches over an area of approximately 1,500 km. The Indian Plate constantly exerts pressure here, pushing younger rocks upward. This region is prone to seismic activity and is considered a sensitive zone.