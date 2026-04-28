ETV Bharat / state

Officials Arrested In Bihar For Accepting Bribe In Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna

Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested a senior government official and his aide on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) - a central scheme to provide housing to the poor.

The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Kumar, municipal executive officer of Sikandara Nagar Panchayat in Jaumi district and Sonu Kumar, a sanitation worker.

SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, "One Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the councillor of ward no. 3 of the Nagar Panchayat had complained about Santosh demanding Rs 1 lakh for approving houses under the PMAY. We verified it and found it to be true. Santosh told the complainant that the housing scheme applications would not be approved unless Rs 50,000 was paid upfront."

There are 12 wards in Sikandra Nagar Panchayat. Applications for the housing scheme had been submitted and physically verified through geo-tagging.