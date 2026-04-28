Officials Arrested In Bihar For Accepting Bribe In Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna
The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Kumar, municipal executive officer of Sikandara Nagar Panchayat in Jaumi district and Sonu Kumar, a sanitation worker.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 11:43 PM IST
Patna: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) arrested a senior government official and his aide on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) - a central scheme to provide housing to the poor.
The arrested persons have been identified as Santosh Kumar, municipal executive officer of Sikandara Nagar Panchayat in Jaumi district and Sonu Kumar, a sanitation worker.
SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said, "One Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the councillor of ward no. 3 of the Nagar Panchayat had complained about Santosh demanding Rs 1 lakh for approving houses under the PMAY. We verified it and found it to be true. Santosh told the complainant that the housing scheme applications would not be approved unless Rs 50,000 was paid upfront."
There are 12 wards in Sikandra Nagar Panchayat. Applications for the housing scheme had been submitted and physically verified through geo-tagging.
In ward number 3 alone, around 60 people had applied for houses under PMAY. Rajesh alleged that the executive officer demanded Rs 2,500 from each applicant as a bribe for approval. He threatened to reject the applications if his demand was not met.
Subsequently, an FIR (SVU Police Station Case No. 16/2026, dated 28-04-2026) was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), and Section 61(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A trap team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sudhir Kumar, was constituted. It carried out the operation and arrested both the accused from the office while accepting the first installment of Rs 50,000 as illegal gratification.
Darad said that the arrested duo were brought to Patna for questioning. Further legal action and investigation were underway in the case.