Official Tries To Throw Cash And Jewellery Worth Rs 1.63 crore During Anti-Corruption Raid; Bought Ornaments Over 150 times During 13-Year Service Tenure
Several property documents, including two flats in the Kankarbagh locality of Patna, registered in the name of the raided officer and his wife was seized
Published : March 12, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Patna: When a team of anti-corruption sleuths knocked at the doors of a deputy general manager (DGM) serving at a state government institution on Thursday, he tried to throw away Rs 32 lakh cash, as well as gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.31 crore.
The sleuths pertaining to the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) not only promptly recovered the money and valuables, but were also surprised to find that the man, Pankaj Kumar, working with the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) as DGM(Projects) had bought jewellery more than 150 times in just a 13-year period of his service.
SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said that a team raided the accused’s flat in posh Kadamkuan locality in Patna, a house in Mahendru locality of the city, and his office located at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
“Among the evidence of unaccountable movable and immovable wealth accumulated by the accused, the sleuths found over 150 receipts of jewellery purchases during his service tenure. They are now being further investigated,” Darad said.
The raid followed an FIR registered against the DGM on March 11 at the SVU police station in the state capital under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The unit had made preliminary investigations about allegations of corruption against him, and the operation was conducted the court provided a search warrant.
Several property documents, including two flats in an apartment in the Kankarbagh locality of Patna, registered in the name of the raided officer and his wife was seized. Several bank passbooks and papers pertaining to massive investments in various financial institutions were also recovered during the operation.
The SVU sleuths said that the investigation was still going on and a massive amount of ill-got wealth was expected to be traced before it got over. The raiding team was led by Deputy Superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar Verma.
