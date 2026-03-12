ETV Bharat / state

Official Tries To Throw Cash And Jewellery Worth Rs 1.63 crore During Anti-Corruption Raid; Bought Ornaments Over 150 times During 13-Year Service Tenure

Patna: When a team of anti-corruption sleuths knocked at the doors of a deputy general manager (DGM) serving at a state government institution on Thursday, he tried to throw away Rs 32 lakh cash, as well as gold, diamond and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.31 crore.

The sleuths pertaining to the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) not only promptly recovered the money and valuables, but were also surprised to find that the man, Pankaj Kumar, working with the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) as DGM(Projects) had bought jewellery more than 150 times in just a 13-year period of his service.

SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad said that a team raided the accused’s flat in posh Kadamkuan locality in Patna, a house in Mahendru locality of the city, and his office located at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“Among the evidence of unaccountable movable and immovable wealth accumulated by the accused, the sleuths found over 150 receipts of jewellery purchases during his service tenure. They are now being further investigated,” Darad said.