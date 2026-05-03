'Officers Disclosing Their Poll Duty Info To Organisations': Suvendu Urges ECI To Probe
Suvendu Adhukari apprehends that disclosing poll duty information may lead to political influence and intimidation, affect impartiality and pressurise officers to favour TMC.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday raised concerns over officers assigned to counting day duties reportedly disclosing their duty details to their associations, calling it a grave violation of election protocols.
Adhikari, BJP's candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognizance and issue directives prohibiting such officers along with initiating a probe into organisations that are collecting such sensitive deployment data.
It has come to my notice that several Officers assigned for Counting Day duties are reportedly disclosing their specific duty details, locations, and designations to their respective departmental organizations and associations.— Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 3, 2026
I have received information that spreadsheets and… pic.twitter.com/EAiOz0DKJ3
Taking to his X handle, Adhikari said he has received information that officers are voluntarily or under pressure disclosing 'election duty info'. "I have received information that spreadsheets and lists are being circulated where Officers are voluntarily or under pressure filling out their "Election Duty Info," including specific roles in the counting process. This is a grave violation of election protocols," he wrote.
The BJP leader apprehended that disclosing poll duty information may lead to unnecessary political influence and intimidation, affect impartiality and pressurise officers to favour the ruling dispensation.
"1. Risk of Undue Influence: When an Officer's specific deployment is known to a politically tilted organisation or union, it opens the doors for unnecessary political influence and intimidation. 2. Threat to Neutrality: The sanctity of the counting process relies on the confidentiality of personnel deployment. Any breach of this secrecy directly affects the impartiality of the results. 3. Pressure Tactics: Such "data collection" by associations is often a veiled attempt to put pressure on Officers to favor the ruling dispensation during the crucial counting hours," his post read.
This comes amid BJP's allegations of large-scale EVM tampering, claiming that the party's lotus symbol was 'taped' at certain booths in Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas during the second phase of elections on April 29. Repolling was held in 15 polling stations in South 24 Parganas, including 11 in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour on Saturday while ECI has ordered repolling in all 285 booths across Falta constituency on May 24.
Earlier on Saturday, Adhikari had raised concerns over the deployment of contractual and casual workers for counting duties in two constituencies, 227-Pingla AC and 230-Daspur AC, terming it a threat to the integrity of the democratic process.
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