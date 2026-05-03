ETV Bharat / state

'Officers Disclosing Their Poll Duty Info To Organisations': Suvendu Urges ECI To Probe

File photo of Suvendu Adhikari ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday raised concerns over officers assigned to counting day duties reportedly disclosing their duty details to their associations, calling it a grave violation of election protocols. Adhikari, BJP's candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognizance and issue directives prohibiting such officers along with initiating a probe into organisations that are collecting such sensitive deployment data. Taking to his X handle, Adhikari said he has received information that officers are voluntarily or under pressure disclosing 'election duty info'. "I have received information that spreadsheets and lists are being circulated where Officers are voluntarily or under pressure filling out their "Election Duty Info," including specific roles in the counting process. This is a grave violation of election protocols," he wrote.