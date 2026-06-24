Office Assistant, The IT Skill Course For Inmates That Is Changing Lives Inside Visakhapatnam Central Jail
Designed by B.Tech jailors, instructed by an inmate, the initiative aims at empowering prisoners to live with dignity upon release.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: Life in prison is usually tough and grueling. Apart from living in a dark cell, inmates are left to find their way to survive. Some prisons in India provide opportunities for skills training, studying courses and so on. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Prisons Department has demonstrated that it is a reformatory institution that is equipping inmates to transform themselves by recognising their past mistakes and working to overcome them.
Among the many significant steps taken by Visakhapatnam Central Jail officials, one is to pave the way for a positive change. They have initiated a groundbreaking programme to equip inmates with corporate-level IT (Information Technology) skills, enabling them to live with dignity in society upon their release.
Visakhapatnam Central Jail, An IT Skills Hub
Visakhapatnam Central Jail, with around 1,600 inmates, has now been transformed into an impressive skill development hub. In May, an IT training centre was launched within the premises, with the objective of bringing about a positive transformation for the inmates.
A majority of the incarcerated are young men between 18-35 years of age. The Prisons Department is committed to reshaping the future of those who went astray, often due to a lack of employment opportunities, or involvement in "light" offenses like marijuana-peddling, etc.
The IT course was conceived through the collaboration of officers with B.Tech degrees, like Jail Superintendent Mahesh Babu and Deputy Superintendent Surya Kumar, under the guidance of Director General (DG) of Prisons, Balasubrahmanyam. "The primary objective of this programme is to ensure that upon completing their sentences, when the prisoners re-enter society, they can live independently, and aren't tempted to return to their criminal ways. We want them to stand on their own feet and live as respectable citizens," said the DG (Prisons).
An IT Course Designed For Prisoners
The prison has designed a specialised IT-based course, titled 'Office Assistant', for this initiative. The training is being conducted in collaboration with the Skill Development Institute (SDI) of Visakhapatnam. Prisoners are being taught specific computer applications and office management skills that are required in the industrial and corporate sectors. Thirty prisoners, mostly young men in remand, have been chosen for the first batch. Their lives had been derailed due to their involvement in cases like peddling narcotics. Now, these prisoners are expressing happiness about the training.
Interestingly, their trainer is also a prisoner. Authorities recognised the talent of a highly educated inmate who was imprisoned for a specific offence. After they handpicked him, he underwent a 'Train-the-Trainer' certification course through National Skill Development Corporation. He now serves as the instructor for the course.
The two-month course entails practical training in software like MS Office, internet applications, office administration, digital communication, and operation of modern office equipment. Those who successfully complete the course, will be awarded an official certificate recognised by the Central government via SDI Visakhapatnam. Prison officials said the certificate does not mention 'prison training', making it easier for them to secure good employment opportunities once out.