ETV Bharat / state

Office Assistant, The IT Skill Course For Inmates That Is Changing Lives Inside Visakhapatnam Central Jail

Visakhapatnam Central Jail has started an 'Office Assistant' certificate course for some of their inmates, which they hope will benefit them once they are released from the prison ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam: Life in prison is usually tough and grueling. Apart from living in a dark cell, inmates are left to find their way to survive. Some prisons in India provide opportunities for skills training, studying courses and so on. The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Prisons Department has demonstrated that it is a reformatory institution that is equipping inmates to transform themselves by recognising their past mistakes and working to overcome them. Among the many significant steps taken by Visakhapatnam Central Jail officials, one is to pave the way for a positive change. They have initiated a groundbreaking programme to equip inmates with corporate-level IT (Information Technology) skills, enabling them to live with dignity in society upon their release. Visakhapatnam Central Jail, An IT Skills Hub Visakhapatnam Central Jail, with around 1,600 inmates, has now been transformed into an impressive skill development hub. In May, an IT training centre was launched within the premises, with the objective of bringing about a positive transformation for the inmates. A majority of the incarcerated are young men between 18-35 years of age. The Prisons Department is committed to reshaping the future of those who went astray, often due to a lack of employment opportunities, or involvement in "light" offenses like marijuana-peddling, etc.