ETV Bharat / state

Offered Rs 30 Crore To Join DMK, Received Death Threats, Claims TVK MLA

Tuticorin: TVK MLA from Srivaikuntam constituency, G Saravanan, has alleged that he was offered massive financial inducements ranging from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore to defect the ruling party and join the DMK, and that he was issued death threats if he refused to comply. Addressing journalists at his party office, the legislator asserted that he has concrete evidence regarding these "horse-trading" attempts.

"Several individuals have approached me directly offering immense sums of money. They said we will give you Rs 30 crore, Rs 50 crore, or even Rs 100 crore. Just join the DMK. When I refused, they resorted to harassment and open death threats, warning me that they would eliminate me if I did not comply," he claimed.

He further added that because he rose from a humble, grassroots background to become an MLA, these elements assumed he could be easily intimidated or bought. The TVK legislator claimed that he is not making empty accusations and has solid proof to back his claims.