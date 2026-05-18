ETV Bharat / state

'Offer Prayers In Shifts': Adityanath Warns Against Namaz On Roads

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned against the offering of namaz on roads and suggested that such religious practices should be conducted in shifts or using designated places of worship.

Speaking at an event organised by a Hindi newspaper, Adityanath stressed that blocking traffic for offering namaz or any religious practices will not be allowed by his government.

"After all, roads are meant for commuting, not to create a 'tamasha' (scene). What right does anyone have to block a road? Let them go and offer prayers at their designated places of worship," he said.

The remarks by the chief minister come days ahead of Eid al-Adha, which will be observed in the country on May 28. Adityanath also said that he had reminded the community to offer prayers in shifts.

"If you lack the space to accommodate everyone in your homes, then you must exercise control over your numbers (population)," he said.