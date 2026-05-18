'Offer Prayers In Shifts': Adityanath Warns Against Namaz On Roads
Yogi Adityanath stressed that blocking traffic for offering namaz or any religious practices will not be allowed by his government.
By PTI
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday warned against the offering of namaz on roads and suggested that such religious practices should be conducted in shifts or using designated places of worship.
Speaking at an event organised by a Hindi newspaper, Adityanath stressed that blocking traffic for offering namaz or any religious practices will not be allowed by his government.
"After all, roads are meant for commuting, not to create a 'tamasha' (scene). What right does anyone have to block a road? Let them go and offer prayers at their designated places of worship," he said.
लखनऊ में आयोजित 'अमर उजाला संवाद उत्तर प्रदेश: स्वर्णिम शताब्दी की ओर' कार्यक्रम में... https://t.co/DhfiVSkuL0— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 18, 2026
The remarks by the chief minister come days ahead of Eid al-Adha, which will be observed in the country on May 28. Adityanath also said that he had reminded the community to offer prayers in shifts.
"If you lack the space to accommodate everyone in your homes, then you must exercise control over your numbers (population)," he said.
"Furthermore, if you wish to coexist within this system, you must abide by its rules and laws. The rule of law shall prevail. If offering namaz is essential to you, then do so in shifts. We will not stop you from praying. However, it will not be permitted on the streets," he added.
Adityanath warned that his government has made it clear to every citizen of the state that such disruptions on roads will not be tolerated anymore. "We will not allow anarchy to spread on the streets."
"If you comply peacefully, that is well and good. If you do not, we will be forced to take other measures. Our primary objective is to engage in dialogue. If you listen to us, excellent. But if not, then be prepared to face the consequences of confrontation," he said.
"In Bareilly, some individuals attempted to test our resolve, and they certainly witnessed the extent of our power," he said.
The chief minister said his government has adopted a positive approach towards governance and has worked without any discrimination -- be it based on caste, region, language, or religion.
"We have said that the entire population of the state, every single resident, is a part of our family. We have to work with the aim of holistic development," Adityanath said.
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