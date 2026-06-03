'Off For An Off-site': Omar Abdullah Takes Jammu Kashmir Legislators To Dachigam For Crucial Meeting
The high-profile huddle comes at a time when the government is facing mounting public and political pressure.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Srinagar: Legislators as well as Members of Parliament were caught off guard after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ushered them into vehicles from his Gupkar residence to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar for a crucial legislature party meeting on Wednesday.
As soon as MLAs and MPs reached Abdullah's residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar, they were ushered in cabs for an unknown venue.
"We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," Abdullah said in a post on X.
We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/byIQXWgsdk— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2026
According to the invite, the meeting was scheduled to be held at Gupkar in Srinagar. On the way, Chief Minister and his colleagues shared a series of photos from inside the vehicle, triggering speculations.
In a separate post on X, Abdullah, while replying to a news channel that claimed the venue had been changed "at the last moment', said, "I’m sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT “been shifted at the last moment”. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me."
The cavalcade stopped at Dachigam wildlife reserve, where elaborate security arrangements were in place for the meeting. The high-profile huddle comes at a time when the government is facing mounting public and political pressure.
The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has consistently cornered the ruling NC for softening its stance on core electoral promises, including the restoration of special status under Article 370 and full statehood.
Speaking outside the CM's residence before the departure, National Conference MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi indicated that statehood and development of Jammu and Kashmir were at the top of the agenda.
"We will also talk about the rights that have been taken away from us and how we can get those rights back,” he said.
As reported by ETV Bharat a day ago, the meeting will continue till late afternoon to discuss the issues concerning ‘collective welfare’ of Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting follows remarks by Abdullah, who hinted at a major political move post-Eid as the Centre continues to delay the restoration of statehood and business rules.
Beyond the broader political strategy, the meeting is also aimed at cooling down internal discontent. According to party sources, several legislators, particularly from the mountainous Pir Panjal region in Jammu, are deeply dissatisfied with the performance of ministers and the uneven allotment of development funds to their constituencies.
In the last National Conference’s working committee meeting, several legislators flagged the issue but were not satisfied with assurances.
The long-overdue cabinet expansion of the cabinet is also expected to be a major talking point. Sources reveal that the leadership is delaying filling three vacant berths to prevent discontent, as several legislators are vying for ministership. The closed-door meeting, which included a working lunch, is expected to continue until late afternoon.
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