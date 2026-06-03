ETV Bharat / state

'Off For An Off-site': Omar Abdullah Takes Jammu Kashmir Legislators To Dachigam For Crucial Meeting

Photos shared by Omar Abdullah as he takes the legislators to the meeting. ( X@OmarAbdullah )

Srinagar: Legislators as well as Members of Parliament were caught off guard after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ushered them into vehicles from his Gupkar residence to Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar for a crucial legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

As soon as MLAs and MPs reached Abdullah's residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar, they were ushered in cabs for an unknown venue.

"We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," Abdullah said in a post on X.

According to the invite, the meeting was scheduled to be held at Gupkar in Srinagar. On the way, Chief Minister and his colleagues shared a series of photos from inside the vehicle, triggering speculations.

In a separate post on X, Abdullah, while replying to a news channel that claimed the venue had been changed "at the last moment', said, "I’m sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT “been shifted at the last moment”. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me."

The cavalcade stopped at Dachigam wildlife reserve, where elaborate security arrangements were in place for the meeting. The high-profile huddle comes at a time when the government is facing mounting public and political pressure.