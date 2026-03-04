ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Study Reveals Shocking HIV Trends From Review Of 13 ART Centres

One of the most significant findings relates to migration. Nearly 60% of the patients had worked outside Jharkhand for more than three months in the previous year.

Of the 645 patients examined, 404 were men, 236 women and five transgender individuals. Researchers collected detailed data on patients’ occupational history, travel patterns, sexual behaviour and access to healthcare services.

The study, conducted with the approval of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), analysed 645 newly detected HIV-positive cases reported over the past year. The research was led by Dr Rishabh Rana of Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), here and the findings have been submitted to NACO for further review.

Dhanbad: A detailed review of 13 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres across Jharkhand has revealed troubling trends in new HIV infections, raising fresh concerns about migration-linked transmission, unsafe medical practices and gaps in surveillance.

Labour migration, particularly from coal-mining districts such as Dhanbad, appears to be a major factor contributing to new infections. Health experts say migrant workers may be exposed to unprotected sex, limited awareness programmes and inadequate access to preventive services while working in other states.

The study also highlighted sexual behaviour risks. Around 21% of patients reported having multiple sexual partners or being part of MSM (men who have sex with men) networks. Researchers described this as higher than anticipated, pointing to hidden transmission clusters and the need for expanded targeted interventions and stigma-free testing.

Moreover, some patients claimed they had neither engaged in unprotected sex nor received blood transfusions. Investigations suggested that unsafe minor medical procedures carried out by unqualified practitioners — such as tooth extractions or injections without proper sterilisation — may have contributed to infections. However, cases directly linked to unsafe blood transfusions were reported to be relatively few in this study. The findings come amid scrutiny over blood safety in the State.

At Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, five children with thalassemia reportedly tested HIV-positive following blood transfusions, prompting a state-level probe and suspension of officials.

In Dhanbad alone, officials estimate around 3,200 people are living with HIV, with 1,500 undergoing treatment at the SNMMCH ART Centre. Between April 2024 and February 2025, 55 HIV-positive patients died in the district. Doctors note a shift in mortality causes from tuberculosis and pneumonia to rising kidney complications.

According to NACO estimates, Jharkhand’s HIV prevalence rate of 0.07–0.09%remains below the national adult prevalence of 0.20%. However, health experts warn that localised clusters in migration-heavy and mining areas demand urgent attention, stronger infection-control enforcement and improved surveillance to prevent further spread.