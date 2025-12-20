ETV Bharat / state

Of 307 Prisoners Who Have Completed 14 Years Of Sentence, 43 Eligible For Early Release: Tamil Nadu Govt To Madras HC

Chennai: As many as 43 of the 307 prisoners in Tamil Nadu jails who have completed 14 years of their sentences are eligible for early release, the state government informed the Madras High Court on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Home Department informed the High Court that applications for the early release of all prisoners, except those convicted in sexual offence cases, will be considered.

Following a Supreme Court order, the Madras High Court had taken suo motu cognisance to monitor the state government's policies regarding sentence reduction and early release of prisoners convicted and incarcerated in criminal cases. A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of the same.