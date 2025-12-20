Of 307 Prisoners Who Have Completed 14 Years Of Sentence, 43 Eligible For Early Release: Tamil Nadu Govt To Madras HC
Prisoners convicted in sexual assault and POCSO cases are not eligible for premature release, the Home Department clarified in its response to the High Court.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
Chennai: As many as 43 of the 307 prisoners in Tamil Nadu jails who have completed 14 years of their sentences are eligible for early release, the state government informed the Madras High Court on Saturday.
The Tamil Nadu Home Department informed the High Court that applications for the early release of all prisoners, except those convicted in sexual offence cases, will be considered.
Following a Supreme Court order, the Madras High Court had taken suo motu cognisance to monitor the state government's policies regarding sentence reduction and early release of prisoners convicted and incarcerated in criminal cases. A bench of Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide details of the same.
Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Home Department has filed a report in the High Court. It lists various measures taken, including following a uniform procedure for the early release of prisoners as per the Supreme Court order, identifying those eligible for early release, and constituting a state-level committee.
Furthermore, a government order issued in 2023 outlined guidelines regarding the early release of prisoners and granting parole. According to the Home Department, regarding life convicts who are about to complete 14 years of their sentence, reports are obtained from the prison probation officer, the district collector, and the prison superintendent, and based on these reports, the early release of the prisoners is considered.
The state-level committee met three times to discuss the early release of 44 individuals after January 2025. Of these, early release has been granted to seven people while the same has been denied to 15 prisoners. Orders regarding the remaining 22 prisoners are awaited, the report stated.
It has also been clarified that prisoners convicted in sexual assault and POCSO cases are not eligible for premature release. In addition, it has been stated that 636 prisoners have been released prematurely between 2022 and 2025. The judges recorded this statement and adjourned the case hearing to January 6th.
